Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 22.

Aleppo Township

Price A. Cheek to James A. Behm, et ux., 2 Acres, O&G, Undivided 1⁄2 Interest, $17,000.00 (7-19-21)

Cumberland Township

Edna V. McClure Estate aka Edna Virginia McClure Estate, et ux., to Jerome J. Brown, Jr., Lots 108-110 in John Baily Plan, $119,000.00 (7-15-21)

John R. White, et ux., to Shirl M. Rogers, Jr., Lot in Hathaway Plan, $45,777.60 (7-19-21)

Dunkard Township

Donald R. Ayersman, Jr., A/K/A Donald R. Ayersman to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 3.4396952 Acres, O&G, $7,739.31 (7-14-21)

Samantha Ayersman to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 1.7198476 Acres, O&G, $3,869.46 (7-14-21)

Justin Ayersman to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 1.7198476 Acres, O&G, $3,869.46 (7-14-21)

Dana Mining Company of PA LLC to MEPCO LLC, & Tracts, $251,379.12 (7-19-21)

Franklin Township

Dennell K. Katchmark to William G. Hilverding, et ux., 1.504 Acres, $2,000.00 (7-14-21)

Harold D. Hennen, et ux., to AMP IV LP, 29.55 Acres, O&G, $147,798.50 (7-15-21)

Anna M. Morin, et al., to Kyle Joseph Lamb, et al., 4 Tracts, $350,000.00 (7-16-21)

Douglas E. Hoskins, et ux., to Jeremy S. Ellis, 2.7 Acres, $1,000.00 (7-19-21)

Christopher L. Eisiminger, et ux., to Corbly L. Orndorff, et ux., 4.927 Acres, $100.00 (7-20-21)

Jackson Township

Arleigh Willy Sr., Estate, et al., to Tavis J. Lund, 75 Acres, $150,000.00 (7-15-21)

Jefferson Borough

Susana F. Davis Estate, et al. to Mya Shay Dulaney, .321 Acre, $60,000.00 (7-20-21)

Jefferson Township

Roger Myers, et ux., to Howard Springer, et ux., 3.899 Acres, $8,000.00 (7-20-21)

Monongahela Township

Alan S. Zoldak, et ux., to Alexis William Puher, Lot 7 in Parcel C Plan, $14,750.00 (7-20-21)

Jody INC, et al., to Edward P. Zeransky, 23.940 Acres, $70,900.00 (7-20-21)

Perry Township

Darrin J. Grimm, et ux., to Debra A. Wright, 4.396 acres, $230,000.00 (7-19-21)

Springhill Township

Melissa Dawn Brant to John Matthew Brant, et ux., 41 Acres, $75,051.60 (7-16-21)

Wayne Township

David M. Tomlin, et ux., to Randall S. Orndoff, II, et ux., 2.286 Acres, $5,934.80 (7-16-21)

Wayne, Whiteley, Springhill and Freeport Township

Rock Creek Royalty LLC to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, Tracts, O&G, $53,586.40 (7-16-21)

