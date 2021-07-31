The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 22.
Aleppo Township
Price A. Cheek to James A. Behm, et ux., 2 Acres, O&G, Undivided 1⁄2 Interest, $17,000.00 (7-19-21)
Cumberland Township
Edna V. McClure Estate aka Edna Virginia McClure Estate, et ux., to Jerome J. Brown, Jr., Lots 108-110 in John Baily Plan, $119,000.00 (7-15-21)
John R. White, et ux., to Shirl M. Rogers, Jr., Lot in Hathaway Plan, $45,777.60 (7-19-21)
Dunkard Township
Donald R. Ayersman, Jr., A/K/A Donald R. Ayersman to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 3.4396952 Acres, O&G, $7,739.31 (7-14-21)
Samantha Ayersman to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 1.7198476 Acres, O&G, $3,869.46 (7-14-21)
Justin Ayersman to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 1.7198476 Acres, O&G, $3,869.46 (7-14-21)
Dana Mining Company of PA LLC to MEPCO LLC, & Tracts, $251,379.12 (7-19-21)
Franklin Township
Dennell K. Katchmark to William G. Hilverding, et ux., 1.504 Acres, $2,000.00 (7-14-21)
Harold D. Hennen, et ux., to AMP IV LP, 29.55 Acres, O&G, $147,798.50 (7-15-21)
Anna M. Morin, et al., to Kyle Joseph Lamb, et al., 4 Tracts, $350,000.00 (7-16-21)
Douglas E. Hoskins, et ux., to Jeremy S. Ellis, 2.7 Acres, $1,000.00 (7-19-21)
Christopher L. Eisiminger, et ux., to Corbly L. Orndorff, et ux., 4.927 Acres, $100.00 (7-20-21)
Jackson Township
Arleigh Willy Sr., Estate, et al., to Tavis J. Lund, 75 Acres, $150,000.00 (7-15-21)
Jefferson Borough
Susana F. Davis Estate, et al. to Mya Shay Dulaney, .321 Acre, $60,000.00 (7-20-21)
Jefferson Township
Roger Myers, et ux., to Howard Springer, et ux., 3.899 Acres, $8,000.00 (7-20-21)
Monongahela Township
Alan S. Zoldak, et ux., to Alexis William Puher, Lot 7 in Parcel C Plan, $14,750.00 (7-20-21)
Jody INC, et al., to Edward P. Zeransky, 23.940 Acres, $70,900.00 (7-20-21)
Perry Township
Darrin J. Grimm, et ux., to Debra A. Wright, 4.396 acres, $230,000.00 (7-19-21)
Springhill Township
Melissa Dawn Brant to John Matthew Brant, et ux., 41 Acres, $75,051.60 (7-16-21)
Wayne Township
David M. Tomlin, et ux., to Randall S. Orndoff, II, et ux., 2.286 Acres, $5,934.80 (7-16-21)
Wayne, Whiteley, Springhill and Freeport Township
Rock Creek Royalty LLC to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, Tracts, O&G, $53,586.40 (7-16-21)