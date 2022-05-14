The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 5:
Aleppo Township
Fish Creek Oil Company to The Mineral Company, et ux., 43.562 Acres, O&G, $387,701.80 (5-2-22)
Sandra Rilet to The Mineral Company, et ux., 177 Acres, O&G, $298, 880.80 (5-2-22)
Diane Barnhart, et ux., to three Rivers Royalty LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $25,000.00 (5-3-22)
Cumberland Township
Robert J. Udovic, et ux., to D. Joseph Throckmorton, et ux., 40 Acres, $150,000.00 (4-29-22)
Robert MCMillen, et ux., to John Allen Wells, Jr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $290,000.00 (4-29-22)
Jason E. Whipkey, et ux., to Matthew A. Vickless, 2 Tracts, $165,000.00 (5-3-22)
Cumberland Township and Carmichaels Borough
Robert D. Bowman to Justin D. Newman, 2 Tracts, $85,900.00 (5-3-22)
Dunkard Township
John W. Johnston, et al., to Bradley C. Morrison, et ux., 5.658 Acres, $369,000.00 (5-3-22)
Franklin Township
New Leaf Property Development LLC to Gregory R. Balmer, .643 Acre, $168,000.00 (4-28-22)
Lois L. Riggs by Agent aka Lois Lorraine Riggs by Agent, et ux., to Edward L. Hinerman, 3 Tracts, $500,000.00 (4-28-22)
Freeport Township
Laboratory Presbyterian Church to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $14,624.66 (5-3-22)
Greene Township
Virginia P. Cumpston, et al., to Kimberly Casseday, 1.022 Acres, $467.98 (4-28-22)
Jackson Township
Bradley E. Phillips, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1 Acre, O&G, $1,875.00 (5-3-22)
Linda Kay Dandeo to EQT Production Company, 1 Acre, O&G, $937.50 (5-3-22)
Beverly P. Rabovsky, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,052.55 (5-3-22)
Bruce Wayne Pifer, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $937.50 (5-3-22)
Elwood T. Magdalena to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G< $1,595.20 (5-3-22)
Jefferson Borough
Watson & Sons Plumbing Inc to Moskola Properties LLC, 3 Tracts, $250,000.00 (5-2-22)
Morgan Township
Donald L. Daniel, et al., to Cody J. Peebles, 2 Tracts, $225,000.00 (5-2-22)
Morris Township
Matthew M. Muessig, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Interest, $155.15 (5-2-22)
Curtis J. Muessig to EQT Production Company, 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Interest, $155.15 (5-2-22)
Conrhein Coal Co, et ux., to David F. Ziefel, 2 Tracts, $7,500.00 (5-3-22)