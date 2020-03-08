The following property transfers were recorded the week of Feb. 27 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Cumberland Township
Robert D. Gray, et ux., to Tyler M. Jones, Lot 216 in Crucible, $59,500.00 (2-26-20)
Franklin Township
Mae Fannie, et al., to Christa Hull, et ux., .572 Acre, $15,000.00 (2-21-20)
Gilmore Township
US Bank NA, et al., to Jeffery L. Rode, et ux., 3 Acres, $37,000.00 (2-25-20)
Morgan Township
Thomas B. Owens, Jr., et ux., to Shawn M. Rychtarsky, Lot 215 in Mather, $5,000.00 (2-26-20)
Travis W. Moore, et ux., to Robert C. Deems, et ux., Lot 512 in Mather, $68,000.00 (2-27-20)
Morris Township
Holly M. Jones, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 30.175 Acres, O&G, $122,208.75 (2-24- 20)
Perry Township
First Federal Savings & Loan to New Leaf Property Development LLC, Tract, $24,000.00 (2- 21-20)
Rices Landing Borough
Henry C. Neidhardt to Pikewood Energy Corporation, .5627 Acres, O&G, $1,680.00 (2-25-20)
Brian Keith Schaum, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,140.00 (2-25-20)
Richhill Township
Mountaineer Natural Gas Company to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 50 Acres, O&G, $360,000.00 (2-25-20)
Springhill Township
Gregory W. Popko, et ux., to Bruno A. DeAugustine, et ux., 2 Acres, $20,000.00 (2-21-20)
Wayne Township
Thomas L. Fix Estate, et al., to Connie F. Wettgen, 5.079 Acres, $15,500.00 (2-24-20)
Loretta J. Stewart to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, 63.9625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (2-24-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Joshua E. Hampson, et ux., to Bo Hampson, Lot, $47,500.00 (2-21-20)