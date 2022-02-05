The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 27.
Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships
David R. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (1-19-22)
Cumberland Township
Kenneth W. Moskal, et ux., to Luka A. Moskal, et ux., Lots 5-6 in Fairdale Plan, $67,500.00 (1-20-22)
Dunkard Township
Jeffrey L. Weston to Chad Louk, et ux., 2 Tracts, $95,000.00 (1-21-22)
Franklin Township
Patricia M. Bennett to Pamela M. Hanzely, et ux., 1.4217 Acres, $70,000.00 (1-21-22)
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Iron Rock Ranch LLC, Tracts, $548,698.80 (1-25-22)
Freeport and Springhill townships
Par City Holdings II LP to Phive Starr Properties LP, 5 Tracts, O&G, $16,541.72 (1-19-22)
Gray and Richhill townships
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., to CNX Midstream Devco I LP, et ux., R/W, $115,790.40 (1-20-22)
Jefferson Township
CNX Land LLC to Jared W. Blosser, et ux., 2 Tracts, $52,500.00 (1-20-22)
Morgan Township
John W. Pochron, Jr., et ux., to Joseph S. Katruska, et ux., Lots 45-46 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $80,000.00 (1-20-22)
Benjamin A. Krupnik to Tyler Yankulic, et ux., Lot 508 in Mather, $137,000.00 (1-25-22)
Perry and Whiteley townships
Mary B. Hartman, et al., to VES Land LLC, 126.31 Acres, O&G, $17,000.00 (1-21-22)
Richhill Township
Charlene Theiss to VES Land LLC, 76.77 Acres, O&G, $42,203.24 (1-21-22)
Springhill Township
Jonathan D. Johnson, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 101.52 Acres, O&G, $1,400.00 (1-21-22)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Herbert Wayne Norton to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 137.233 Acres, O&G, $13,817.05 (1-21-22)
Wayne Township
Celia J. Reynolds, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 73.274 Acres, O&G, $250.00 (1-21-22)