Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 27.

Aleppo, Springhill and Freeport townships

David R. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, 8 Tracts, O&G, $14,800.00 (1-19-22)

Cumberland Township

Kenneth W. Moskal, et ux., to Luka A. Moskal, et ux., Lots 5-6 in Fairdale Plan, $67,500.00 (1-20-22)

Dunkard Township

Jeffrey L. Weston to Chad Louk, et ux., 2 Tracts, $95,000.00 (1-21-22)

Franklin Township

Patricia M. Bennett to Pamela M. Hanzely, et ux., 1.4217 Acres, $70,000.00 (1-21-22)

Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Iron Rock Ranch LLC, Tracts, $548,698.80 (1-25-22)

Freeport and Springhill townships

Par City Holdings II LP to Phive Starr Properties LP, 5 Tracts, O&G, $16,541.72 (1-19-22)

Gray and Richhill townships

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., to CNX Midstream Devco I LP, et ux., R/W, $115,790.40 (1-20-22)

Jefferson Township

CNX Land LLC to Jared W. Blosser, et ux., 2 Tracts, $52,500.00 (1-20-22)

Morgan Township

John W. Pochron, Jr., et ux., to Joseph S. Katruska, et ux., Lots 45-46 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $80,000.00 (1-20-22)

Benjamin A. Krupnik to Tyler Yankulic, et ux., Lot 508 in Mather, $137,000.00 (1-25-22)

Perry and Whiteley townships

Mary B. Hartman, et al., to VES Land LLC, 126.31 Acres, O&G, $17,000.00 (1-21-22)

Richhill Township

Charlene Theiss to VES Land LLC, 76.77 Acres, O&G, $42,203.24 (1-21-22)

Springhill Township

Jonathan D. Johnson, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 101.52 Acres, O&G, $1,400.00 (1-21-22)

Springhill and Freeport townships

Herbert Wayne Norton to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 137.233 Acres, O&G, $13,817.05 (1-21-22)

Wayne Township

Celia J. Reynolds, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 73.274 Acres, O&G, $250.00 (1-21-22)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In