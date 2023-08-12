The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 10.
Cumberland Township
Cumberland Township
Don A. Lemley, et ux., to Morgan Weaver, 4 Acres, $45,000.00 (8-7-23)
Franklin Township
Bethaney C. Henry, et ux., to Mary C. Rush, Lot, $67,000.00 (8-4-23)
Gilmore Township
R&J Lumber Company, et ux., to Robert L. Keller, et ux., 1.06 Acres, $1,033.63 (8-8-23)
Morgan Township
Gregory D. Cowell, et ux., to Jeffrey S. Sholtis, et ux., .031 Acre, $1,800.00 (8-4-23)
Perry Township
Cauletta Sue Marriner to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $12,367.68 (8-3-23)
Wayne Township
David Woodhouse to Tyler Randall Scott Orndoff, 24 Acres, $80,000.00 (8-4-23)
Whiteley Township
Treehouse Series V Trust, et al., to James Deangelis, et ux., 5 Acres, $64,273.00 (8-7-23)
