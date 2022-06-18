Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 9:

Aleppo Township

Lawrence J. Hammer, IV to EQT Production Company, 77.635 Acres, O&G, $1,581.45 (6-3-22)

Aleppo and Springhill Townships

Richard M. Mack to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $19,801.40 (6-3-22)

Lesley A. Mack to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $19,801.40 (6-3-22)

Center Township

Highland Imperial Inc to Jocelyn Waters, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96 (6-3-22)

Cumberland Township

Jason Matyus, et ux., to Robert D. Yeager, Jr., .8573 Acre, $190,000.00 (6-7-22)

Rodney I. and Virginia C. Kerr Rev Living Trust, et al., to Kenneth W. Perkins, Jr., et ux., Lot, $180,000.00 (6-7-22)

Joseph F. John to Amber Bane, Lot 335 in Nemacolin, $500.00 (6-7-22)

Franklin Township

Leslie A. Barger aka, Leslie A. Swauger, et ux., to Ty Yoho, et ux., Unit No 602 in Huntington Woods, $169,900.00 (6-2-22)

Gilmore Township

Jeannie M. Stoneking to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,532.97 (6-6-22)

Charles Gorby, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $3,378.21 (6-6-22)

Carolyn A. Landis to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $18,123.05 (6-7-22)

Jackson Township

Susan L. Laney, et ux., to the Mineral Company, et ux., 90.862 Acres, O&G, $34,073.25 (6-1-22)

Monongahela Township

Floyd Null, Jr., et al., to John J. Hudak, 1 Acre, $40,000.00 (6-6-22)

Morgan Township

John Hvizda, III, et al., to Robert Scott Bowman, et ux., 76.247 Acres, $107,143.00 (6-2-22)

Wendy L. Bowman, et ux., to Shane P. Gallagher, et ux., Lot 4 in R A Webster Estate Plan, $475,000.00 (6-6-22)

Morris Township

Frederick L. Kuhn to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und ¼ Interest, $10,472.21 (6-3-22)

Perry Township

James Douglas Prady to The Mineral Company, et ux., 139.944 Acres, O&G, $39,650.81 (6-1-22)

Donna R. Gamble aka Donna Renee Gamble, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 37.65 Acres, O&G, $144,576.00 (6-3-22)

Richhill Township

Lisa B. Mansberry to CNX Gas Company LLC, 1.413 Acres, O&G, $550.00 (6-1-22)

Springhill Township

George H. Dixon, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 42.625 Acres, O&G, $1,821.96 (6-3-22)

Brandi Leigh White aka Brandi Leigh Becker, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, et ux., Tract, O&G, $1,833.33 (6-6-22)

Sandra McCannon Larry to Foss Minerals LLC, Tract, O&G, $1,000.00 (6-6-22)

Karen Lee Zvara to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (6-6-22)

Zachary B. Beatty to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,000.00 (6-6-22)

Wayne Township

Heather L. Gilbert, et ux., to Ronald O. Bland, et ux., 3 Tracts, $30,000.00 (6-1-22)

Charles F. Rose, et ux., to Brandon Tichenor, et ux., 1.053 Acres, $174,850.00 (6-2-22)

Wayne, Jackson, and Gilmore Townships

Sheila K. Filbey, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 235.4813 Acres, O&G, $23,593.15 (6-1-22)

Judith A. Flannery to The Mineral Company, et ux., 6 Tracts, O&G, $8,257.06 (6-3-22)

Waynesburg Borough

Christopher J. Mason, et ux., to Addison Finnegan, Lot Ward No 3, $95,000.00 (6-1-22)

Whiteley Township

Travis George, et ux., to Robert Morris, 1.985 Acres, $1,000.00 (6-2-22)

