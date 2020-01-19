Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of Jan. 9 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Aleppo Township

Golden Eagle Resources II LLC to Robert J. Lewis, et ux., 25.22 Acres, $30,000.00 (1-3-20)

Cumberland Township

Ronald L. May, et ux., to Donna Watters, et ux., .154270 Acre, $3,000.00 (1-7-20)

TW Plus LLC to Catherine D. Cole, .150 Acre, $500.00 (1-8-20)

Gilmore Township

Deanna R. Rode, et ux., to CNX Midstream Devco III LP, 51.78 Acres, $292,883 (1-6-20) WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Daniel L. Titchenell, et al., to Matthew R. Selvoski, et ux., 4.593 Acres, $400,000.00 (1-7-20)

