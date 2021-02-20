Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 4:

Aleppo Township

Don R. Cook to The Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,303.28 (2-3-21)

Paul A. Braddock to Leatherwood LLC, R/W, 140.07 Acres, $1,000.00 (2-4-21)

Center Township

Betsy W. Golding, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 12.5 Acres, O&G, $8,593.75 (2-3-21)

Cumberland Township

Justin Grim, et ux., to Taylor Kennison, et ux., Lot 264 in Nemacolin, $13,000.00 (1-29-21)

Chad Caldwell to David Glen Simmons, et ux., 11.095 Acres, $252,500.00 (2-2-21)

Gilmore Township

Carl A. Houser, et al., to WM Aaron Houser, et ux., 10 Acres, $71,672.75 (2-3-21)

Linda Marie Sparra Estate, et ux., to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G, $15,875.00 (2-3-21)

Jackson Township

Rebecca Lea Cain to RCS Investment Properties LP, 1.73 Acres, $60,000.00 (1-29-21)

Pamela Jane Lahew Clark to Rice Family Farm LP, 5 Acres, O&G, $37,500.00 (2-3-21)

Jefferson Township

Charles A. Lawson to Brandie Lou Housel, Lots 60-63 in Moredock Plan, $83,000.00 (2-4-21)

Monongahela Township

Charles Zalar to Stephen S. Zalar, et ux., .30 Acre, $1,000.00 (1-29-21)

Morgan Township

Linda L. Simon to Ronald E. Johnson, et ux., 1.0062 Acres, $55,000.00 (2-1-21)

Perry Township

Duane V. Yost, et ux., to John S. Taras, 81.0089 Acres, $800,000.00 (1-29-21)

Richhill Township

Gavin Rhoades to Conrhein Coal Co., 2 Lots, Col, $1,000.00 (2-4-21)

Springhill Township

Rebecca Jo Cummings Farnsworth, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 192 Acres, O&G, $9,891.00 (2-1-21)

Springhill and Freeport townships

Rock Creek Royalty LLC to AMP IV LP, 5.08 Acres, O&G, $40,640.00 (2-3-21)

