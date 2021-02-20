The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 4:
Aleppo Township
Don R. Cook to The Mineral Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,303.28 (2-3-21)
Paul A. Braddock to Leatherwood LLC, R/W, 140.07 Acres, $1,000.00 (2-4-21)
Center Township
Betsy W. Golding, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 12.5 Acres, O&G, $8,593.75 (2-3-21)
Cumberland Township
Justin Grim, et ux., to Taylor Kennison, et ux., Lot 264 in Nemacolin, $13,000.00 (1-29-21)
Chad Caldwell to David Glen Simmons, et ux., 11.095 Acres, $252,500.00 (2-2-21)
Gilmore Township
Carl A. Houser, et al., to WM Aaron Houser, et ux., 10 Acres, $71,672.75 (2-3-21)
Linda Marie Sparra Estate, et ux., to Elkhorn Minerals II LLC, 75 Acres, O&G, $15,875.00 (2-3-21)
Jackson Township
Rebecca Lea Cain to RCS Investment Properties LP, 1.73 Acres, $60,000.00 (1-29-21)
Pamela Jane Lahew Clark to Rice Family Farm LP, 5 Acres, O&G, $37,500.00 (2-3-21)
Jefferson Township
Charles A. Lawson to Brandie Lou Housel, Lots 60-63 in Moredock Plan, $83,000.00 (2-4-21)
Monongahela Township
Charles Zalar to Stephen S. Zalar, et ux., .30 Acre, $1,000.00 (1-29-21)
Morgan Township
Linda L. Simon to Ronald E. Johnson, et ux., 1.0062 Acres, $55,000.00 (2-1-21)
Perry Township
Duane V. Yost, et ux., to John S. Taras, 81.0089 Acres, $800,000.00 (1-29-21)
Richhill Township
Gavin Rhoades to Conrhein Coal Co., 2 Lots, Col, $1,000.00 (2-4-21)
Springhill Township
Rebecca Jo Cummings Farnsworth, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 192 Acres, O&G, $9,891.00 (2-1-21)
Springhill and Freeport townships
Rock Creek Royalty LLC to AMP IV LP, 5.08 Acres, O&G, $40,640.00 (2-3-21)