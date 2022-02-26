The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 17.
Cumberland Township
Thomas Jones, et ux., to Matthew D. Headlee, et ux., .331 Acre, $198,000.00 (2-11-22)
John Wesley Hardin, et ux., to Monty Stewart, et ux., Lot 254 in Nemacolin, $17,000.00 (2-11-22)
Brian Carl Machesky, et ux., to Joseph L. Piper, et ux., Lots 138-140 in Colonial Heights Addition, $350,000.00 (2-14-22)
Franklin Township
Charles L. Bryner, Jr., et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,000.00 (2-9-22)
Lisebeth B. Lord to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,000.00 (2-9-22)
Leeland Development Co to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 34.083 Acres, O&G, $170,400.00 (2-9-22)
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Danielle Deneys, 2 Tracts, $146,200.00 (2-15-22)
Jackson Township
Earl M. George, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 10.79 Acres, $15,200.00 (2-14-22)
Jefferson Borough
Shirley Boord, et al., to Shirley Boord, et al., .5432 Acre, $2,951.66 (2-15-22)
Shirley Boord, et al., to Shirley Boord, et al., .3378 Acre, $11,627.55 (2-15-22)
Morgan Township
James Russell Robison, Jr., et ux., to John M. Radjenovic, 1.899 Acres, $1,489.20 (2-14-22)
Perry Township
HFP LLC to Mason-Dixon Riders Association Inc., 95.367 Acres, $184,000.00 (2-10-22)
Springhill Township
Troy Shields, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $80,000.00 (2-14-22)
Walter Barnhart, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 3.960 Acres, $15,830.00 (2-14-22)
Wilson Resources LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $651,420.00 (2-14-22)
Wayne Township
The Four Company LLC, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, et ux., 127 Acres, O&G, $226,702.91 (2-14-22)
Whiteley Township
Van Druff Farm LP, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 356.7 Acres, $53,780.00 (2-14-22)
Joseph F. John to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 121.3 Acres, $99,600.00 (2-14-22)
Marlene Alberta Hunnell to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 14.89 Acres, $6,512.00 (2-14-22)