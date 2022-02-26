Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 17.

Cumberland Township

Thomas Jones, et ux., to Matthew D. Headlee, et ux., .331 Acre, $198,000.00 (2-11-22)

John Wesley Hardin, et ux., to Monty Stewart, et ux., Lot 254 in Nemacolin, $17,000.00 (2-11-22)

Brian Carl Machesky, et ux., to Joseph L. Piper, et ux., Lots 138-140 in Colonial Heights Addition, $350,000.00 (2-14-22)

Franklin Township

Charles L. Bryner, Jr., et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,000.00 (2-9-22)

Lisebeth B. Lord to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,000.00 (2-9-22)

Leeland Development Co to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 34.083 Acres, O&G, $170,400.00 (2-9-22)

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Danielle Deneys, 2 Tracts, $146,200.00 (2-15-22)

Jackson Township

Earl M. George, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 10.79 Acres, $15,200.00 (2-14-22)

Jefferson Borough

Shirley Boord, et al., to Shirley Boord, et al., .5432 Acre, $2,951.66 (2-15-22)

Shirley Boord, et al., to Shirley Boord, et al., .3378 Acre, $11,627.55 (2-15-22)

Morgan Township

James Russell Robison, Jr., et ux., to John M. Radjenovic, 1.899 Acres, $1,489.20 (2-14-22)

Perry Township

HFP LLC to Mason-Dixon Riders Association Inc., 95.367 Acres, $184,000.00 (2-10-22)

Springhill Township

Troy Shields, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $80,000.00 (2-14-22)

Walter Barnhart, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 3.960 Acres, $15,830.00 (2-14-22)

Wilson Resources LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $651,420.00 (2-14-22)

Wayne Township

The Four Company LLC, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, et ux., 127 Acres, O&G, $226,702.91 (2-14-22)

Whiteley Township

Van Druff Farm LP, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 356.7 Acres, $53,780.00 (2-14-22)

Joseph F. John to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 121.3 Acres, $99,600.00 (2-14-22)

Marlene Alberta Hunnell to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 14.89 Acres, $6,512.00 (2-14-22)

