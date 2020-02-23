The following property transfers were recorded the week of Feb. 13 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
Gary J. Wink, et ux., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $20,000.00 (2-10-20)
Cumberland Township
John W. Lawrence, et al., to Joseph L. Piper, 2 Tracts, $97,000.00 (2-7-20)
Robin A. Samek to Wilbur D. Colvin, et ux., 1.894 Acres, $140,000.00 (2-10-20)
Michelle L. Kapp to Jennifer L. Barber, Lot, $143,000.00 (2-11-20)
Franklin Township
Christopher R. Ramsey to Nichole Ann Virgili, Lot in Willow Grove Plan, $155,000.00 (2-10- 20)
Jonathan E. Treasure Estate, et al., to Carole K. McIntyre, 164.210 Acres, $10,000.00 (2-10-20)
Dawn M. Pell to Diane Cameron, 2 Tracts, $120,000.00 (2-10-20)
Jefferson Township
Smith Family Trust, et al., to Michael Vuono, et ux., Lots 46-47 in Moredock Plan, $127,000.00 (2-20-20)
Morgan Township
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Joseph B. Schimansky, et ux., Lot 214 in Mather, $35,000.00 (2-12-20)
Morris Township
Harold James Thompson, et ux., to Travis King, 14.934 Acres, $20,000.00 (2-7-20)
Ralph F. Collins, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 86.63 Acres, R/W, $219,221.00 (2-10-20)
Springhill Township
Charles E. Lough, et ux., to Three Rivers Royatly LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,559.17 (2-7-20)
Larry J. Lough, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,559.17 (2-7-20)
Karolyn S. Edgar to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,559.17 (2-7-20)
Janet Toothman to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,559.17 (2-7-20)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Barbara H. Marquet Family Trust, et al., to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $30,480.00 (2-13-20)
Wayne Township
Robert W. King, et ux., to Blue Ridge Royalties LLC, 8.1177 Acres, O&G, $27,059.00 (2-12- 20)
Patricia L. Smith to Blue Ridge Royalties LLC, 63.9625 Acres, $22,000.00 (2-12-20)
Waynesburg Borough
James R. Sebek, et ux., to Sebek’s Rentals LLC, et al., Lot, $39,858.00 (2-13-20)
James R. Sebek, et ux., to Sebek’s Rentals LLC, et al., Lot, $46,172.00 (2-13-20)
James R. Sebek, et ux., to Sebek’s Rentals LLC, et al., Lot, $59,822.00 (2-13-20)
Whiteley Township
Cathy L. Graham to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 92.572 Acres, O&G, $1,542.80 (2-12-20)
Charles F. Graham, III, et al., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 92.572 Acres, O&G, $1,542.80 (2-12-20)
Cynthia L. Shultz, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 92.572 Acres, O&G, $1,542.80 (2-12-20)
Chris Mahoney, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 92.572 Acres, O&G, $1,542.80 (2-12-20)
Evan Graham to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 92.572 Acres, O&G, $1,542.80 (2-12-20)