The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 2.
Aleppo Township
David Wright, et ux., to Racks and Spurs LLC, 82.51 Acres, $85,431.90 (1-27-23)
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Elizabeth Campbell to Susan Knisely, 132.843 Acres, Und. 1/12 Interest, $15,000.00 (1-30-23)
Carmichaels Borough
Bank of New York Mellon, et al., to MGT Rental Properties, LLC, Lot, $25,500.00 (1-27-23)
Franklin Township
John C. McNay, et ux., to Dustin Cowell, Tract, $159,600.00 (1-26-23)
Freeport Township
Connie L. Robb, et ux., to RQT Production Company, .50402 Acre, O&G, $2,142.85 (1-31-23)
Jacob A. Fonner, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., .500 Acre, O&G, $5,500.00 (1-31-23)
Gilmore Township
June Moore to The Mineral company, et ux., 118.998 Acres, O&G, $5,454.08 (1-26-23)
Sheila K. Filbey, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 45.063 Acres, O&G, $8,532.76 (1-26-23)
Deborah S. Neely, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 45.063 Acres, O&G, $2,842.99 (1-31-23)
Jackson Township
Cynthia Triboletti, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $12,067.19 (1-26-23)
Beth E. Moore, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $12,067.19 (1-26-23)
Randy Wolsey to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.70 Acres, O&G, $4,674.00 (1-31-23)
Wolsey Development LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.70 Acres, O&G, $4,674.00 (1-31-23)
Leanna J. Roupe to The Mineral Company, et ux., 108.13425 Acres, O&G, $17,494.38 (1-31-23)
Jefferson Township
Anthony M Mathias to Kevin L Mannon, Lots 110-113 Fairground Addition, $139,500.00 (1-25-23)
Monongahela Township
Nancy E. Zucco to Mary M. Pincavitch, Tract, $83,898.90 (1-25-23)
Morris Township
Donna L. Liszka to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.1875 Acres, O&G, $1,082,250.00 (1-26-23)
Robert Paul Wilkison, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $700.00 (1-30-23)
Sue Wilkison Carnahan aka Sue Wilkison Caranahan to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $700.00 (1-30-23)
Perry and Whiteley Townships
Richard C. Shaffer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 119.01 Acres, O&G, $228,102.50 (1-26-23)
Springhill Township
Myra Lee Balogh by Atty-in-Fact, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 38.0025 Acres, O&G, $6,650.44 (1-26-23)
Roger R. Reid, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5 Acres, O&G, $5,861.12 (1-31-23)
Wayne Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to David L. Corwin, et ux., 2 Tracts, $80,790.00 (1-31-23)
Jerry F. Sawyer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 80.806 Acres, O&G, $3,479.75 (1-31-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Julie K. Johnson to 147 N Maiden St LLC, 2 Lots, $90,000.00 (1-25-23)
