The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 4.
Aleppo Township
Connie Jo Tedrow Mounts aka Connie Jo Schoeller to Community Minerals II LLC, Tracts, O&G, $52,000.00 (5-1-23)
James Tyler Stepp to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $114,000.00 (5-1-23)
Edward J. Moses, Jr., et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $327,080.00 (5-1-23)
Aleppo and Freeport Townships
Carol L. Derloshon, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $6,393.94 (5-2-23)
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Connie B. Goff to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $19,269.05 (5-2-23)
Center Township
Lynda Argent to Lloyd E. Ames, Jr., et ux., Tracts, $650,000.00 (5-1-23)
Clarksville Borough
Timothy Allen Gray to Jos R. Calladine, Lots, $65,000.00 (4-28-23)
Cumberland Township
Michael A. Plavi, et ux., to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lot 77, Nemacolin, $25,000.00 (5-1-23)
Sandra S. Vrabel by tCB, et ux., to Charles Bowser, Tax Claim, Lot 30, Paisley Farm Plan, $500.00 (5-2-23)
John Maslanka Jr., Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Earl Steven Miller, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-2-23)
John Maslanka Jr., Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Earl Steven Miller, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-2-23)
John Maslanka Jr., Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Earl Steven Miller, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-2-23)
Dunkard Township
Energy Diversified by TCB, et ux., to Rudy Jareko, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Bobtown, Plan No 1, $500.00 (5-2-23)
John E. Orsky by TCB, et ux., to Dunkard Township, Tax Claim, Lot, Bobtown, Plan No 1, $500.00 (5-2-23)
Cheryl Lynn Boyer by TCB, et ux., to Dunkard Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-2-23)
Franklin Township
Jeffrey A. Barnes, et ux., to Austin H. Bergman, Tract, $118,000.00 (4-27-23)
Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC to Scott Stewart, Lot 7, Carpenter Plan, $250,000.00 (5-1-23)
Andrew S. Behm, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $300,000.00 (5-1-23)
Molly D. Aston, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $146,530.40 (5-1-23)
Sally J. Watson to Betty J. Hull, Lot, Huntington Woods Development, Unit No 504, Site 5, Phase 3, $167,900.00 (5-1-23)
Freeport Township
Ralph O. Conklin to Zachary Debolt, 52.81 Acres, $325,000.00 (4-28-23)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Theresa Elizabeth Cooper to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,125.00 (4-27-23)
Greene Township
Christopher Caldwell, et ux., to Christopher A. Roupe, et ux., 21.763 Acres, $225,000.00 (4-27-23)
Jackson Township
Brenda Elaine Sellers, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $31,074.44 (5-2-23)
John Edward Gray to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $52,793.96 (5-2-23)
Jackson, Perry and Wayne Townships
CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $4,639,879.80 (4-28-23)
Jefferson Township
George Smoggie, III, et ux., to Kali Adams, et ux., Lot 27, Braden Farm Plan, 1/3 Interest, $122,500.00 (4-28-23)
Emeric R. Kalsey by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 9, Blk5, Delancy Heights, $500.00 (5-2-23)
Emeric R. Kalsey by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 8, De Lancy Heights Plan, $500.00 (5-2-23)
Monongahela Township
George W. Peters by TCB, et ux., to Thomas Skidmore, II, Tax Claim, Lot 34 Warwick Group, $500.00 (5-2-23)
Morgan Township
Kevin R. Gibbs, et ux., to KRD Irrevocable Trust SNT w/MSA Provisions, et al., Lot 24, Mather, $146,000.00 (4-26-23)
Morris Township
John R. Lightner to Lightner LLC, 2 Tracts, $8,334.77 (4-28-23)
Perry Township
Catherine E. Cain to Bryan K. Snyder, et ux., 92 Acres, $100,000.00 (4-26-23)
Richhill Township
CNX Land LLC to Levi T. Weight, 2.093 Acres, $50,000.00 (4-27-23)
Springhill Township
Melissa A. Walker to EQT Production Company, 38.0025 Acres, O&G, $2,216.81 (4-27-23)
Linda R. Gates to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,538.20 (5-2-23)
Wayne and Gilmore Townships
Constance Johnson Pearson, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres O&G, $ 4,125.00 (4-27-23)
Vicki Lynn Hensley, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $4,125.00 (4-27-23)
Waynesburg Borough
First Federal Savings & Loan to Donald D. Klaus, 2 Lots, $80,000.00 (5-2-23)
