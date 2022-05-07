Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 28.

Carmichaels Borough

Joel P. Ankrom, et ux., to Avery White, et ux., Lot 30 in Myers Plan, $154,000.00 (4-20-22)

Center Township

Highland Imperial Inc. to David Blumentritt, 0.08198812 Acres, O&G, $16,397.62 (4-22-22)

Cumberland Township

Robert H. Cutwright to Michael C. Crago, et ux., Lot, $56,000.00 (4-20-22)

J&T Red Star LLC to James H. Cupples, Jr., et ux., Lot 423 & Garage Lot 228 in Nemacolin, $14,000.00 (4-20-22)

Jared W. Blosser, et al., to Kaitlin Fisher, 2 Tracts, $37,000.00 (4-22-22)

Freeport and Springhill Townships

Roy P. Haberstumpf to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $275.00 (4-20-22)

Gilmore Township

Roger Lee Wayne, Sr., to Foss Minerals, LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,021.98 (4-25-22)

Karen Darlene Bobes to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,277.47 (4-25-22)

Sarah Edna Saut, et ux., to Foss Minerals, LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,277.47 (4-25-22)

Jackson Township

William J. Wolfe TDBA, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 111 Acres, $320,000.00 (4-25-22)

Heidi Anne Gordon, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 62.5 Acres, $121,600.00 (4-25-22)

Morgan Township

Wolfgang Christian Vanhelsing A/K/A Robert C. Jartin, et ux., to Kenneth Cline, Lot 702 in Mather, $35,000.00 (4-26-22)

Morris Township

Renee L. Cramer, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 52.3 Acres, $44,000.00 (4-25-22)

Springhill Township

Daniel D. Smith to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 251.33 Acres, $528,000.00 (4-25-22)

Daniel D. Smith to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 251.33 Acres, $5,000.00 (4-25-22)

Jacob Paul Price A/K/A Jacob P. Price, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $210,440.00 (4-25-22)

Vicki L. Stock to Foss Minerals LLC, Tract, O&G, $915.18 (4-25-22)

Waynesburg Borough

Michael B. Rahuba, et ux., to Donald J. Mallen, 2 Tracts, $128,750.00 (4-20-22)

Richard L. Hunnell to David V. Coder, Lot, $5,000.00 (4-25-22)

