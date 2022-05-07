The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 28.
Carmichaels Borough
Joel P. Ankrom, et ux., to Avery White, et ux., Lot 30 in Myers Plan, $154,000.00 (4-20-22)
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc. to David Blumentritt, 0.08198812 Acres, O&G, $16,397.62 (4-22-22)
Cumberland Township
Robert H. Cutwright to Michael C. Crago, et ux., Lot, $56,000.00 (4-20-22)
J&T Red Star LLC to James H. Cupples, Jr., et ux., Lot 423 & Garage Lot 228 in Nemacolin, $14,000.00 (4-20-22)
Jared W. Blosser, et al., to Kaitlin Fisher, 2 Tracts, $37,000.00 (4-22-22)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Roy P. Haberstumpf to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $275.00 (4-20-22)
Gilmore Township
Roger Lee Wayne, Sr., to Foss Minerals, LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,021.98 (4-25-22)
Karen Darlene Bobes to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,277.47 (4-25-22)
Sarah Edna Saut, et ux., to Foss Minerals, LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,277.47 (4-25-22)
Jackson Township
William J. Wolfe TDBA, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 111 Acres, $320,000.00 (4-25-22)
Heidi Anne Gordon, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 62.5 Acres, $121,600.00 (4-25-22)
Morgan Township
Wolfgang Christian Vanhelsing A/K/A Robert C. Jartin, et ux., to Kenneth Cline, Lot 702 in Mather, $35,000.00 (4-26-22)
Morris Township
Renee L. Cramer, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 52.3 Acres, $44,000.00 (4-25-22)
Springhill Township
Daniel D. Smith to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 251.33 Acres, $528,000.00 (4-25-22)
Daniel D. Smith to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 251.33 Acres, $5,000.00 (4-25-22)
Jacob Paul Price A/K/A Jacob P. Price, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $210,440.00 (4-25-22)
Vicki L. Stock to Foss Minerals LLC, Tract, O&G, $915.18 (4-25-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Michael B. Rahuba, et ux., to Donald J. Mallen, 2 Tracts, $128,750.00 (4-20-22)
Richard L. Hunnell to David V. Coder, Lot, $5,000.00 (4-25-22)