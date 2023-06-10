The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 8.
Aleppo Township
James B. Grant to EQT Production Company, 14.6187 Acres, O&G, $1,142.03 (6-1-23)
Phive Starr Properties LP to Shale Development Group LLC, 216.1592 Acres, O&G, Und. 30% Interest, $11,000.00 (6-5-23)
Dunkard Township
Kristine M. Difante to Chad Taylor, Lot, $93,000.00 (6-1-23)
Robert Louis Presock, III, et ux., to William T. Phillips, et ux., 47.484 Acres, $168,000.00 (6-5-23)
Franklin Township
Carolyn Thyreen to Waynesburg University, 48.794 Acres, $191,515.50 (6-1-23)
Grace P. Patterson Estate, et al., to Nicholas Hein, et ux., Lots, 9-12 Colonial Place, $300,000.00 (6-5-23)
Greene Township
Burrell Mining Products Inc, et ux., to 258 Kappa Drive LP, Tract, $555,000.00 (6-2-23)
Jackson and Springhill Townships
Thomas R. Williams, Jr., et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $18,483.50 (6-1-23)
Monongahela Township
George Carver to Dallas Paul Catlett, 2 Lots, $149,000.00 (6-1-23)
Springhill Township
Susan Gates Kraska aka Susan Kraska, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,538.20 (6-1-23)
Wayne and Gilmore Townships
Dianna Lockwood Yoder to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,800.00 (6-1-23)
