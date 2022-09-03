The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 25.
Cumberland Township
TW Plus LLC to Nathan James Lash, et ux., Lots, John Baily Plan, $115,000.00 (8-17-22)
Drew M. Deardorff to Steven Hustead, et ux., Tract, $195,000.00 (8-17-22)
Joseph Cybak, Jr Estate, et al., to Melissa L. Burnett, Lot 178, Nemacolin, $3,000.00 (8-18-22)
Michael Moser, et ux., to Kelly McGurgan, Lots, Colonial Heights Plan, $168,888.00 (8-22-22)
Gilmore Township
CNX Land LLC to Curtis B. Huffman, 1.489 Acres, $5,000.00 (8-22-22)
Jackson Township
Ronald Lapping, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 55.375 Acres, O&G, $17,443.13 (8-17-22)
Jefferson Township
Tracey A. Ronan to William J. Lyttle, et ux., 12.53 Acres, $250,000.00 (8-18-22)
Springhill Township
Paul Cole Jr., et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $12,333.82 (8-17-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Scott A. Rhodes, et ux., to Triple H Realty Group LLC, Tract, $51,500.00 (8-18-22)
Whiteley Township
Peggy Sue Blake, et al., to Paul A. Hannah, et ux., .8798 Acres, $54,421.50 (8-22-22)
Candy Ackley aka Candy Ackley, et ux., to Paul A. Hannah, et ux., 1.9136 Acres, $70,912.20 (8-22-22)
