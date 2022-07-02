The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 16:
Cumberland Township
Justin L. Thomas to Jessie Sheehan, et ux., Tract, $155,000.00 (6-8-22)
Jarrod Richter, et ux., to Richter Rentals LLC, 15 Tracts, $710,674.80 (6-8-22)
Franklin Township
Eugene R. Miller, Jr., et ux., to Richter Rentals LLS, 2 Lots, Bonar Plan, $50,000.00 (6-8-22)
Jarrod W. Richter, et ux., to Richter Rentals LLC, 2 Tracts, $235,379.40 (6-8-22)
Greensboro Borough
Molly Aston, et ux., to Maggy Aston, et ux., 3 Tracts, ½ Interest, $ 45,000.00 (6-13-22)
Jackson Township
Linda R. Gates to EQT Production Company, 8 Tracts, O&G, $433.85 (6-13-22)
Sharon Kay Izotic, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,052.55 (6-13-22)
Linda S. Rawding to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,052.55 (6-13-22)
Karen L. Cunningham, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,568.82 (6-13-22)
Jefferson Township
Anthony Howard to John Demask, Lot, $10,000.00 (6-9-22)
Aiko Shultz by POA, et ux., to QT Production Company, 49.4098 Acres, O&G, $439.20 (6-13-22)
Morgan Township
Joseph T. Kubasik Estate, et ux., to Zachary T. McHenry, Lot 10 in Emerald Land Company, $90,000.00 (6-10-22)
Morris Township
Valeria M. Pirson, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 110 Acres, O&G, $2,031.07 (6-13-22)
Perry Township
Andrew M. Liebhold, et al., to Shannon Run Farms LLC, 2 Tracts, $312,000.00 (6-10-22)
Donna R. Gamble aka Donna Renee Gamble, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Tracts, O&G, $75,676.99 (6-13-22)
Richhill Township
Karen S. Pettit to The Mineral Company, et ux., 7.3 Acres, O&G, $50,005.00 (6-13-22)
Springhill Township
Robert C. Allman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Tracts, O&G, $3,298.39 (6-13-22)
Ellen Williams, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 4 Tracts, O&G, $14,030.47 (6-13-22)
Washington Township
Timothy C. Torri to Jonathan Owen, et ux., Lots 382-385 in Waynesburg Lakes Plan, $36,500.00 (6-9-22)
Wayne Township
Carolyn E. Hillberry, et ux., to Shayna M. Hugo, Lot, $4,100.00 (6-9-22)