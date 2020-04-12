Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of April 9 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Center Township

Wayne Rossiter, et ux., to Stephanie N. Spence, et ux., Lot, $144,200.00 (4-3-20)

Cumberland Township

Thomas P. Fuller, et ux., to Michael J. Schwalm, et ux., 1.205 Acres, $309,500.00 (4-3-20)

Thomas M. Ricco, et ux., to Bella A. Baker, Lots 26-28 in Block 2 in Hathaway Plan, $94,000.00 (4-7-20)

Morgan Township

Audrey Jean Lorence Estate, et al., to Larry B. Haywood, et ux., Lots 10 & !! in Fairview Plan, $60,000.00 (4-7-20)

Wayne Township

William G. Hilverding, et ux., to Frank P. Kelly, Jr., .5179 Acre, $53,000.00 (4-6-20)

Waynesburg Borough

Tiffany Rose Gardone Estate, et al., to Takashi Suyama, et ux., .12 Acre, $80,000.00 (4-6-20)

