The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 18:
Cumberland Township
James Gregory Levo, et ux., to Derek A. K. Baker, Sr., et ux., Lot 412 in Nemacolin, $12,000.00 (2-12-21)
Barbara Carol Huffine Estate A/K/A Barbara C. Huffine Estate, et ux., to William Piper, et ux., 2 Tracts, $22,000.00 (2-12-21)
Franklin Township
Martha B. Williams A/K/A Martha B. Milton to Paula B. Webster, 1 1⁄2 Acres, $130,000.00 (2-16-21)
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington Townships
Diana L. Knight to Three Rivers Royalty, LLC, Tracts, O&G, $55,867.46 (2-16-21)
Richhill Township
Brad Carroll to Duane J. Jones, et ux., $2,500.00 (2-12-21)
Waynesburg Borough
McNay Rentals L P to Tad S. Klaner, et ux., Lots 18-19 in Hillcrest Plan, $35,000.00 (2-16-21)
Martha B. Williams to Ewing House LLC, Lot in Sayers Addition, $35,000.00 (2-16-21)
Paul W. Stephenson, et ux., to Daniel Lee Orrahood, 3 Lots, $137,000.00 (2-17-21)
Edwin L. Hollowood Estate, et ux., to Jonathan Johnson, 2 Lots, $120,625.00 (2-18-21)