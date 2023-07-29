The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 27.
Aleppo Township
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 12:29 am
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 27.
Aleppo Township
Marvin L. Lemmon Estate, et ux., to Lemmon Legacy LLC, Tracts, O&G, $12,894.00 (7-24-23)
Helena R. Galentine Estate, et ux., to Marshall County Coal Resources Inc., 2 Tracts, $800,000.00 (7-25-23)
Carl B. Riffle, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 8.6908 Acres, O&G, $1,500.80 (7-25-23)
Aleppo and Jackson Townships
Kathy L. Burns to The Mineral Company, et ux., 41.1073 Acres, O&G, $19,269.05 (7-25-23)
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
Rita Redman aka Rita Brewer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 165.894 Acres, O&G, $20,414.74 (7-25-23)
Center Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Clay L. Gifford, II, et ux., 9.819 Acres, $158,747.40 (7-25-23)
Freeport Township
Marvin L. Lemmon Estate, et ux., to Lemmon Legacy LLC, 3.5 Acres, O&G, $425.00 (7-24-23)
Gilmore Township
Hershell Caldwell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 118.998 Acres, O&G, $5,751.57 (7-25-23)
Jackson Township
Teresa Quinn to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $9,095.02 (7-25-23)
Janice Relich to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $9,095.02 (7-25-23)
Scott A. Savage to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $3,911.84 (7-25-23)
Ronald N. Thomas to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $11,735.51 (7-25-23)
Denise E. Stockdale to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.94 Acres, O&G, $16,103.96 (7-25-23)
Joan Lemley to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.94 Acres, O&G, $16,103.96 (7-25-23)
Roberta J. Skiles, et ux., to the Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31 (7-25-23)
Jefferson Township
Jeffrey R. Roger, et ux., to Jeremy D. Conti, et ux., 2 Tracts, $185,000.00 (7-20-23)
Triple H Realty Group LLC to Julchele Holdings LLC, 4 Tracts, $11,000.00 (7-21-23)
John G. Fedora, et ux., to Anna C. Diamond, Lot 69, Braden Farm Plan, $76,826.00 (7-21-23)
Walter D. Simatic, et ux., to Steven Lemley, et ux., 2 Acres, $9,000.00 (7-21-23)
Monongahela Township
John D. Velicevich, et ux., to Jeffrey A. Meier, et ux., Tract, $180,000.00 (7-24-23)
Morgan Township
Triple H Realty Group LLC to KJM Realty Holdings LLC, Lot 49, Emerald Land Company, No. 1 Plan, $16,000.00 (7-20-23)
Morris Township
Geoggrey Glenn Dove to EQT Production Company, 154.822 Acres, O&G, $425.30 (7-25-23)
Thomas L. Dove to EQT Production Company, 154.822 Acres, O&G, $425.30 (7-25-23)
Morris and Washington Townships
Michele Ann Geyer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 282.96 Acres, O&G, $153,063.47 (7-25-23)
Perry Township
Sandra Mitchell, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 48.97 Acres, O&G< $54,071.04 (7-25-23)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Daniel E. Strang, III, to MMS Mineral Group, LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, Interest, $375.00 (7-19-23)
Wayne Township
Richard W. Phillips to EQT Production Company, 14.35625 Acres, O&G, $563.15 (7-25-23)
Vicki L. Blecman to EQT Production Company, 14.35625 Acres, O&G, $910.33 (7-25-23)
CNX Land LLX to Jeffrey S. Blake, et ux., 115 Acres, $222,250.00 (7-25-23)
Staci L. Murphy, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.024 Acres, O&G, $22,564.30 (7-25-23)
Waynesburg Borough
Gary L. Vanscyoc, et ux., to James A. Morris, Jr., Lot, $118,000.00 (7-24-23)
Whiteley Township
Betty J. McNeely by POA, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 6.08 Acres, O&G, $3,344.00 (7-25-23)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.