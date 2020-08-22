The following property transfers were recorded the week of Aug. 13 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Cumberland Township
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Talpas Quality Constructors Inc., Lot, $79,000.00 (8-7-20)
James A. Wolfe, III, et ux., to Rose A. Heitger, et ux., Lots 99-100 in Cumberland Village Plan, $75,000.00 (8-7-20)
Franklin Township
John C. McNay, et ux., to George Oliver Kelley, Jr., Lot 20 in Valley Farmes Estate, $139,000.00 (8-10-20)
Jordan F. Chisler, et ux., to Pamela E. Friedman, et ux., .601 Acre, $195,000.00 (8-12-20)
Carol S. Patterson to Alpine Energy Investments LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (8-13-20)
Gray Township
Dora Phyllis Welling to Daniel R. McCay, Lots 5-6 in J V Walker Plan, $91,000.00 (8-10-20)
Jackson Township
Ronald E. Morris to Andrew P. Fahringer, et ux., .77 Acre, $29,509.50 (8-13-20)
Jefferson Township
Dorothy M. Burwell A/K/A Dorothy W. Burwell to Rice Drilling B LLC, .35 Acre, O&G, $875.00 (8-7-20)
Karen J. Sadler to Rice Drilling B LLC, .35 Acre, O&G, $875.00 (8-7-20)
Morgan Township
Robert Little, et al., to Edward F. Bechen, Jr., et al., .025 Acre, $87,500.00 (8-12-20)
Perry Township
Andrew V. Haines, et ux., to Five Star JV II, 2 Tracts, O&G, $50,882.70 (8-10-20)
Nancy Jarrell Estate, et ux., to Joe R. Pyle, et ux., 8.56 Acres, $80,000.00 (8-10-20)
Ricky Jarrell, et ux., to Joe R. Pyle, et ux., .72 Acre, $7,200.00 (8-10-20)
Ricky Jarrell, et ux., to Joe R. Pyle, et ux., 1.276 Acres, $12,800.00 (8-10-20)
Springhill Township
Harry Robert Knox by POA, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $994.03 (8-7-20)
Anne Elizabeth Gross, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $944.03 (8-7-20)
David Fleck Knox to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $944.03 (8-7-20)
Wayne Township
Mary Jane Stearns Schenck, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $25,000.05 (8-7-20)
Ann Stearns to Rice Drilling B LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $25.000.05 (8-7-20)
James A. Kinsey, et ux., to Blue Fossil Energy LLC, et ux., 189.346 Acres, O&G, $333.50 (8-10-20)
Anna J. Shriver, et ux., to Blue Fossil Energy LLC, et ux., 189.346 Acres, O&G, $333.50 (8-10-20)
Charles D. Kinsey, et ux., to Blue Fossil Energy LLC, et ux., 189.346 Acres, O&G, $333.50 (8-10-20)
Holly J. Fisher to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 77.275 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $1,105.00 (8-12-20)
Jody M. Batton to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 77.275 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $1,105.00 (8-12-20)
Robert D. Francis, et ux., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 77.275 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $1,105.00 (8-12-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Sydney G. Loveday to Kevin H. McVicker, et al., Lot, $100,000.00 (8-7-20)
Scott B. Roberts, et ux., to Blumetti Rentals LLC, Tract, $145,000.00 (8-7-20)
Whiteley Township
Phillip Yost, et ux., to EQT Production Company, .1795 Acre, O&G, $500.00 (8-7-20)