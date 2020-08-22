Greene County deed transfers
Buy Now

 

The following property transfers were recorded the week of Aug. 13 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Cumberland Township

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Talpas Quality Constructors Inc., Lot, $79,000.00 (8-7-20)

James A. Wolfe, III, et ux., to Rose A. Heitger, et ux., Lots 99-100 in Cumberland Village Plan, $75,000.00 (8-7-20)

Franklin Township

John C. McNay, et ux., to George Oliver Kelley, Jr., Lot 20 in Valley Farmes Estate, $139,000.00 (8-10-20)

Jordan F. Chisler, et ux., to Pamela E. Friedman, et ux., .601 Acre, $195,000.00 (8-12-20)

Carol S. Patterson to Alpine Energy Investments LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (8-13-20)

Gray Township

Dora Phyllis Welling to Daniel R. McCay, Lots 5-6 in J V Walker Plan, $91,000.00 (8-10-20)

Jackson Township

Ronald E. Morris to Andrew P. Fahringer, et ux., .77 Acre, $29,509.50 (8-13-20)

Jefferson Township

Dorothy M. Burwell A/K/A Dorothy W. Burwell to Rice Drilling B LLC, .35 Acre, O&G, $875.00 (8-7-20)

Karen J. Sadler to Rice Drilling B LLC, .35 Acre, O&G, $875.00 (8-7-20)

Morgan Township

Robert Little, et al., to Edward F. Bechen, Jr., et al., .025 Acre, $87,500.00 (8-12-20)

Perry Township

Andrew V. Haines, et ux., to Five Star JV II, 2 Tracts, O&G, $50,882.70 (8-10-20)

Nancy Jarrell Estate, et ux., to Joe R. Pyle, et ux., 8.56 Acres, $80,000.00 (8-10-20)

Ricky Jarrell, et ux., to Joe R. Pyle, et ux., .72 Acre, $7,200.00 (8-10-20)

Ricky Jarrell, et ux., to Joe R. Pyle, et ux., 1.276 Acres, $12,800.00 (8-10-20)

Springhill Township

Harry Robert Knox by POA, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $994.03 (8-7-20)

Anne Elizabeth Gross, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $944.03 (8-7-20)

David Fleck Knox to Rice Drilling B LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $944.03 (8-7-20)

Wayne Township

Mary Jane Stearns Schenck, et ux., to Rice Drilling B LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $25,000.05 (8-7-20)

Ann Stearns to Rice Drilling B LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $25.000.05 (8-7-20)

James A. Kinsey, et ux., to Blue Fossil Energy LLC, et ux., 189.346 Acres, O&G, $333.50 (8-10-20)

Anna J. Shriver, et ux., to Blue Fossil Energy LLC, et ux., 189.346 Acres, O&G, $333.50 (8-10-20)

Charles D. Kinsey, et ux., to Blue Fossil Energy LLC, et ux., 189.346 Acres, O&G, $333.50 (8-10-20)

Holly J. Fisher to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 77.275 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $1,105.00 (8-12-20)

Jody M. Batton to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 77.275 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $1,105.00 (8-12-20)

Robert D. Francis, et ux., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 77.275 Acres, O&G-Minerals, $1,105.00 (8-12-20)

Waynesburg Borough

Sydney G. Loveday to Kevin H. McVicker, et al., Lot, $100,000.00 (8-7-20)

Scott B. Roberts, et ux., to Blumetti Rentals LLC, Tract, $145,000.00 (8-7-20)

Whiteley Township

Phillip Yost, et ux., to EQT Production Company, .1795 Acre, O&G, $500.00 (8-7-20)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription