The following property transfers were recorded the week of May 7 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Center Township
Mark A. Horr, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 62.09 Acres, $40,000.00 (5-1-20)
Timothy E. Horr to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 127.06 Acres, $40,000.00 (5-1-20)
Dunkard Township
John Cettin to Tracy Pekar, Lot 268 in Bobtown, $1,500.00 (5-6-20)
Franklin Township
David Dougal, et ux., to Oak Ridge Resources LLC, 34 Acres, O&G, $2,145.00 (5-5-20)
Gilmore Township
Recon Natural Resources LLC to Strata Petroleum LLC, 75 Acres, Minerals, $28,125.00 (5-5-20)
Bonnie J. Riggle to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 86 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-7-20)
Mary Kay Kimmins to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 86 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-7-20)
Morgan Township
Erik J. Calvert, et ux., to Ryan R. Martin, et ux., Tract, $190,000.00 (5-1-20)
Perry Township
Huntington National Bank to Ashley B. Yelenik, Lots 21 & 22 in Mt. Morris Realty Co. Plan, $57,000.00 (5-5-20)
Richhill Township
John R. Braddock, et al., to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, et al., R/W, 97.21 Acres, $300,000.00 (5-1-20)
John R. Braddock, et al., to CNX Gas Company LLC, R/W, 97.21 Acres, $1,050.00 (5-1-20)
Jeanne M. Lyon Living Trust, et ux., to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, et ux., R/W, 54.130 Acres, $118,008.80 (5-1-20)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Herold Living Trust, et al., to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (5-7- 20)
Waynesburg Borough
Machal Forbes, et ux., to Karisa Asbury, Lot, $119,000.00 (5-1-20)
Ross W. Kalsey, et ux., to Drew A. Johnson, Lot, $10,000.00 (5-5-20)
Susan Zalar to Robert Bruce Laws, Lot, $21,000.00 (5-7-20)