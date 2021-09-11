The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 9.
Cumberland Township
Myron L. Iams to Jeff T. Oliver, Lot 2 in Fairground Addition, $145,000.00 (9-1-21)
Barbara A. Walters, et ux., to Ryan Rahl, et ux., 2 Tracts, $30,000.00 (9-7-21)
Franklin Township
L. Thomas Maley, et al., to Craig Maley, et ux., 2 Tracts, $18,750.00 (9-2-21)
Trenton J. Phillips to Ashley J. Howard-Gallagher, 2 Tracts, $175,000.00 (9-2-21)
Freeport, Jackson and Springhill Townships
Zachary Przysiecki, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $15,195.72 (9-3-21)
Theodore Przysiecki to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, Tracts, O&G, $15,195.72 (9-3-21)
Monongahela Township
Zachary Lee Turner to Zachary Lee Turner, et ux., 3.2215 Acres, $9,078.00 (9-1-21)
Holly Bird, et ux., to Dorothy Hanley, 3 Lots, $35,000.00 (9-7-21)
Morgan Township
Roy E. Tedrow, Sr., to Kenneth Cline, Lot 314 in Mather, $8,500.00 (9-1-21)
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., to Chris Allan Stockdale, et al., 90.19 Acres, $142,188.00 (9-2-21)
Perry Township
Carl P. Redding, et ux., to Kierston D. Lemon, et ux., .704 Acre, $123,000.00 (9-1-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Thomas M. Estate, et ux., to Bradmon’s LLC, et ux., Lots 36-47 in Teal Heights, $35,000.00 (9-1-21)
Springhill Township
Louise C. Glash to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (9-7-21)
Judy A. Tritchler to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $200.00 (9-7-21)
Bobbi Jo Craynon to Windridge Minerals, 76 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (9-7-21)
Wayne Township
Martin Tucker Brown to AMP IV LP, 12 Acres, O&G, $98,400.00 (9-7-21)
Waynesburg Borough
James Enterprise FLP to James D. Triano, Jr., et ux., .102 Acre, $5,000.00 (9-1-21)
Valerie A. Mathason to John-Glen Davis, Lot, $60,000.00 (9-2-21)
New Leaf Property Development LLC to JBDB Enterprises INC, Lot 2 in Fisher Plan, $30,000.00 (9-7-21)