The following property transfers were recorded the week of Feb. 20 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Gilmore Township
Janice D. Eddy, et al., to James E. Taylor, et ux., .864 Acre, $120,000.00 (2-19-20)
Jefferson Township
Marvin D. Knight by Atty-in-Fact, et al., to Howard E. Dohn, Jr., et ux., 3.081 Acres, $20,000.00 (2-20-20)
Morris Township
CNX Land LLC to David Balint, et ux., 2 Tracts, $172,000.00 (2-18-20)
Rices Landing Borough
Erik S. Mullen to Christine A. Bailey, 2 Lots, $500.00 (2-19-20)