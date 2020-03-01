Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of Feb. 20 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Gilmore Township

Janice D. Eddy, et al., to James E. Taylor, et ux., .864 Acre, $120,000.00 (2-19-20)

Jefferson Township

Marvin D. Knight by Atty-in-Fact, et al., to Howard E. Dohn, Jr., et ux., 3.081 Acres, $20,000.00 (2-20-20)

Morris Township

CNX Land LLC to David Balint, et ux., 2 Tracts, $172,000.00 (2-18-20)

Rices Landing Borough

Erik S. Mullen to Christine A. Bailey, 2 Lots, $500.00 (2-19-20)

