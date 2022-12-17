The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 8.
Aleppo Township
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 3:01 am
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 8.
Aleppo Township
George J. Jaros, Jr., et ux., to Autumn Gollob, et ux., 52.97 Acres, $135,000.00 (11-30-22)
Samuel Glenn Barr, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $7,142.80 (12-6-22)
Cumberland Township
Michael William Romesburg Estate aka Michael W. Romesburg Estate, et ux., to Stephen Michael Monroe, Lots 322-323, Jamison Place Plan, $205,021.20 (12-1-22)
Edward F. Hickman Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Deanne Kelly, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $1,378.44 (12-6-22)
Edward F. Hickman Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Deanne Kelly, Tax Claim, .140 Acre, $2,034.79 (12-6-22)
Richard Dicenzo by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 7.800 Acres, $3,200.00 (12-6-22)
Dunkard Township
Wilbert Leslie Wamsley by TCB, et ux., to Anthony P. Zieglar, Tax Claim, 1.200 Acres, $3,134.39 (12-6-22)
Franklin Township
Jessica D. Morgan by TCB, et ux., to Heather L. Gilbert, Tax Claim, .200 Acre, $8,346.59 (12-6-22)
Freeport Township
Hayhurst Company by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 3 Acres, $700.00 (12-6-22)
Gilmore Township
Ola Six by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, 23 Acres, Coal, $1,900.00 (12-6-22)
Richard G. Potter by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 9.030 Acres, Coal, $722.41 (12-6-22)
Gray Township
Bridget N. Haldeman, et ux., to Jacobs Family Farm Holdings LLC, 3 Acres, $100,000.00 (12-1-22)
Jackson Township
Carl V. Trosch to Bryan Snyder, 18.752 Acres, $32,500.00 (11-30-22)
Gene A. Niethamer Estate, et ux., to James Allan Shank, 2 Tracts, $12,500.00 (11-30-22)
Jefferson Borough
Shirley J. Miller Estate aka Shirley Jean Miller Estate, et ux., to Joshua W. Whoolery, Lot, $70,000.00 (12-1-22)
Jefferson Township
Aleta M. Burke Estate aka Aleta Burke Estate, et ux., to John G. Fedora, et ux., Lots, Braden Farm Plan, $47,500.00 (12-2-22)
Michelle L. Kapp to Kolt Hunter Buckley, et ux., Lot 6, Roberts Acres Plan, $125,000.00 (12-6-22)
Morgan Township
Sharon Kay Mack Estate, et al., to Jennifer L. Berry, et ux., Tract, $400,000.00 (11-30-22)
Donald W. Titchenell to Shawn Edward Martisko, et ux., Lot 623, Mather, $81,000.00 (11-30-22)
Helen Evosirch by TCB, et ux., to Ernest Virgili, Tax Claim, .180 Acre, $5,687.87 (12-6-22)
Helen Evosirch by TCB, et ux., to Ernest Virgili, Tax Claim, .290 Acres, $1,358.36 (12-6-22)
T&R Resources Inc to Richard A. Kolesar, et ux., Tract, $199,000.00 (12-6-22)
Perry Township
Joann Spitznogle to William A. Hatfield, .670 Acre, $219,000.00 (11-30-22)
Billy Metheny to Austin Lee Minor, et ux., 1 ½ Acre, $2,000.00 (12-6-22)
Rices Landing Borough
James Horner to Dawn A. Matter, 3 Lots, $48,540.00 (12-1-22)
Springhill Township
Suzanna Jean Price aka Suzanna Jean Null, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,522.85 (12-5-22)
Connie Jeanne Pousland, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,522.85 (12-5-22)
Robert M. Sibert to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $200.00 (12-6-22)
Wayne Township
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc., to Gene A. Saurborn, 35 Acres, $38,500.00 (11-30-22)
Don E. Killen, II to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,037.45 (12-5-22)
Layne L. Killen to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,037.45 (12-5-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Carol M. Corwin by POA, et ux., to Jennifer L. Gregorich, et ux., Lot, $134,000.00 (12-2-22)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.