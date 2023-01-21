The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 19.
Center Township
Krista Yvonne Stanley Testamentary Trust, et ux., to Ridgetop Ten LLc, 127.06 Acres, O&G, $68,595.32 (1-13-23)
Cumberland Township
Richard Joseph Hudock Estate aka Richard J Hudock Estate, et al., to Dylan Nicklow, Lots 55-56, Cales Level Lawn Plan, $95,000.00 (1-17-23)
Franklin Township
Walter O. Bumgarner, III, et ux., to Todd Victor, et ux., .463 Acre, $242,000.00 (1-13-23)
RCK Family Property LLC to Gregory S. Roberts, Lots 16-17, Montgomery Plan, $300,000.00 (1-17-23)
Freeport Township
Susan Elean Enright to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-13-23)
Lavonne Marie Mutchler to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $14,636.36 (1-13-23)
Lois Jean George to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (1-13-23)
Lucille D. Hoover, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $6,000.00 (1-13-23)
Lawrence D. Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (1-13-23)
Frank Karl Mast, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,659.09 (1-13-23)
Alvaroe Avonne Mason to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (1-13-23)
Gilmore, Jackson and Wayne Townships
Tenesia Takeyama, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 22 Tracts, O&G, $97,013.41 (1-13-23)
Morris Township
Robert A. Hayes to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (1-12-23)
Nancy A. Kerr to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (1-12-23)
Ann Stewart Foster A/K/A Dorothy A. Foster to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (1-12-23)
Waynesburg Borough
William Joseph Funk to Benjamin Smeltzer, 2 Tracts, $33,000.00 (1-12-23)
Janet D. Cosgray to Steven B. Ely, Lot, $130,000.00 (1-12-23)
Waynesburg Borough and Perry Township
Daryl L. Throckmorton, et ux., to SCI Pennsylvania Funeral Services Inc., Tracts, $531,000.00 (1-12-23)
Whiteley and Perry Townships
Paula J. Smith, et al., to Bobbi Lynn Bailey, 7.111 Acres, $20,000.00 (1-12-23)
