The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct 21.

Aleppo Township

Timothy M. Brady, et ux., to Ryan Patterson, 4.924 Acres, $95,000.00 (10-13-21)

James W. Diven, et ux., to Eric M. Hackney, et ux., 37.18 Acres, $245,000.00 (10-14-21)

Cumberland Township

David L. Winters II, et ux., to Sean T. McCombs, et ux., Lots in Jamison Place Lot Plan, $299,500.00 (10-13-21)

Constance A. Shoaf, et ux., to Albert McMinn, Jr., et ux., Lot 1 in Wood View Plan, $229,000.00 (10-18-21)

Cloud 10 PA-RE LLC to EM-PAAK Properties LLC, Lot 2 in Paisley Industrial Park, $3,100,000.00 (10-19-21)

Dunkard Township

David H. Wilks, et ux., to Longview Power II LLC, R/W, $18,690.00 (10-13-21)

David H. Wilks, et ux., to Longview Power II LLC, R/W, $31,310.00 (10-13-21)

Richard K. Garrison, et ux., to Longview Power II LLC, R/W, $22,500.00 (10-13-21)

Franklin Township

Nancy Cummins to Margaret M. Edgar, Lot 20 in Flowers Plan, $159,000.00 (10-14-21)

Jin Li Xue, et ux., to David K. Walker, et ux., Lot 53 in Jack E & Jane R Williams, $210,000.00 (10-15-21)

John W. Henderson to Charles K. Conner, Jr., et ux., 1.012 Acres, $17,000.00 (10-19-21)

Freeport Township

Zachary Debolt to The Mineral Company, et ux., 1.2375 Acres, O&G, $8,662.50 (10-15-21)

Jefferson Township

Annette O. Rohrer to Michelle Lee Boone, 1.067 Acres in Jefferson Boro, $132,000.00 (10-13-21)

Keith Gatrell, et ux., to Angela Cramer, Lot 10 in Szoyka Plan, $181,500.00 (10-15-21)

Morgan Township

Betty Jean Hurd Revocable Trust aka Betty Hurd Revocable Trust to Melvin Louis Fine, et ux., 6.849 Acres, $255,000.00 (10-13-21)

240 2nd Street Trust, et ux., to Noah A. Hixon, et ux., Lot 240 in Mather Plan, $119,000.00 (10-14-21)

Perry Township

Edward O. Smith Estate, et ux., to Karl Miller, 2 Tracts, $255,000.00 (10-15-21)

Marguerite J. Pacheco to Caleb Machesky, Tract, $50,000.00 (10-15-21)

Richhill Township

Albert McMinn Jr., et ux., to Ridgetop Ten LLC, 55.84 Acres, O&G, $359,710.00 (10-14-21)

Carol A. Sandrock to EQT Production Company, 47.20 Acres, O&G, $1,416.00 (10-15-21)

Charles R. Jacobs to The Mineral Company, et ux., 245.37 Acres, O&G, $132,802.76 (10-15-21)

Springhill Township

Dennis Haudenschild to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 140 Acres, O&G, $7,000.00 (10-15-21)

Robert V. Barger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 33.123 Acres, O&G, $20,254.85 (10-15-21)

Judith L. Lane to The Mineral Company, et ux., to 100 Acres, O&G, $8,363.55 (10-15-21)

David Eugene Taylor to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $8,363.55 (10-15-21)

Whiteley Township

Billy Ray Hixson, et ux., to Richard A. White, Jr., Tract, $70,000.00 (10-19-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Kathleen M. Rattenni to Christine R. Toland, Lot, $74,900.00 (10-15-21)

Robyn A. Dayton to John K. Johnson, II, et ux., Lot in Illig Addition, $160,000.00 (10-18-21)

Jessica Davidson to Dylan Boyle, et ux., Lot in Illig Addition, $95,000.00 (10-18-21)

Robert D. Cowell Irrevocable Income Only Trust, et al., to Thomas Jensen, Lot, $150,000.00 (10-18-21)

