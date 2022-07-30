The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office.
Aleppo Township
Sandra Riley to The Mineral Company, et ux., 170 Acres, O&G, $418,428.48 (7-14-22)
Mary A. Eves, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 66.528 Acres, O&G, $173,250.00 (7-14-22)
Cumberland Township
Dorothy Kelley Estate, et ux., to Arley Anderson, et ux., Lots 81-82, Colonial Heights Plan, $54,000.00 (7-13-22)
Franklin Township
George Donald Lagos to Violetta Kadar, 1.01247 Acres, $110,000.00 (7-13-22)
Greene County Water Treatment LLC to CCCB Real Estate LLC, 4.261 Acres, $550,000.00 (7-15-22)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Wendy R. Hidalgo to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.35625 Acres, O&G, $6,929.59 (7-14-22)
John K. Roberts, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.35625 Acres, O&G, $6,929.59 (7-14-22)
William R. Roberts, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.35625 Acres, O&G, $6,717.15 (7-14-22)
Gilmore Township
Dorene Kay Reynolds to EQT Production Company, 7.2 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (7-19-22)
Greene Township
Maria S. Halow to Joshua Czemerda, et ux., 10.993 Acres, $105,000.00 (7-15-22)
Jackson Townshp
Carolyn M. McBride, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,052.55 (7-15-22)
Pater A. Bancle to EQT Production Company, 8 Tracts, O&G, $433.86 (7-15-22)
Teresa Margaret Lowers, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 85.64 Acres, O&G, $1,578.82 (7-15-22)
Wexford Westhawk LLC, et ux., to Rhonda Kraus, 5.12 Acres, $25,000.00 (7-18-22)
Jefferson Township
Margaret Haring Halsey to Jacks Excavating Inc, et ux., 2 Tracts, $149,000.00 (7-14-22)
Robert Bruce Dehaas Jr., et ux., to Stephen P. Jarvis, II, et ux., Lot, Braden Farm Plan, $116,200.00 (7-14-22)
Trent Henthorn, et ux., to Linsey Henthorn, et ux., .4695 Acre, $60,832.80 (7-18-22)
Morgan Township
Jason Boyd, et ux., to Beam Energy LP, 1.79 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (7-14-22)
Morris Township
Bernadette M. Oritz to EQT Production Company, 110.19 Acres, O&G, $2,031.07 (7-15-22)
Dorothy A. Foster to EQT Production Company, 6.743 Acres, O&G, $449.57 (7-15-22)
Francis J. Pierson, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 110.19 Acres, O&G, $2,031.07 (7-15-22)
Robert Paul Wilkinson, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 5 Tracts, O&G, $832.94 (7-19-22)
Nancy A. Kerr to EQT Production Company, 5 Tracts, O&G, $449.57 (7-19-22)
John R. Delage, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 104.722 Acres, O&G, ¼ Interest, $1,570.85 (7-19-22)
Perry Township
Mark Allan Prady, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 193.9440 Acres, O&G, $39,650.80 (7-14-22)
Rices Landing Borough
Bradley K. Kline, et ux., to Tony A. Gump, et ux., Lots 306-308, Bayard Plan, $164,700.00 (7-19-22)
Richhill Township
Deborah S. Higgins, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 46 Acres, O&G, $3,194.44 (7-15-22)
Kathleen K. Putorti to EQT Production Company, 7 Tracts, O&G, $459.75 (7-15-22)
Nancy L. Richmond to EQT Production Company, 7 Tracts, O&G, $459.75 (7-15-22)
Rebecca S. Thompson to EQT Production Company, 7 Tracts, O&G, $306.50 (7-15-22)
Bruce A. Kimble, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 7 Tracts, O&G, $459.75 (7-15-22)
Karen D. Wilson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 46 Acres, O&G, $3,194.44 (7-15-22)
Anne P. Gardner, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 46 Acres, O&G, $6,388.89 (7-15-22)
Springhill Township
Danny W. Salmons to The Mineral Company, et ux., 129.54 Acres, O&G, $9,559.34 (7-14-22)
Erika Jean Fishel to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,621.16 (7-14-22)
Laura E. Rais to The Mineral Company, et ux., 85.04 Acres, O&G, $6,732.34 (7-14-22)
Raymond Ahrens, Jr., to The Mineral Company, et ux.,100 Acres, O&G, $4,081.63 (7-14-22)
Lorraine H. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, Realty Transfer Tax For Instrument #202200003470, $1,000.00 (7-14-22)
Gary P. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, Realty Transfer Tax For Instrument #202200003471, $1,000.00 (7-14-22)
Dennis M. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, Realty Transfer Tax For Instrument #202200003472, $1,000.00 (7-14-22)
Timothy Moose to Sandhill Royalty LP, Realty Transfer Tax For Instrument #202200003473, $3,000.00 (7-14-22)
Suzanne E. Nester to Sandhill Royalty LP, Realty Transfer Tax For Instrument #202200003474, $1,000.00 (7-14-22)
Peggy E. Nicholson to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $56,062.48 (7-15-22)
Tiffany Elizabeth Coleman, et ux., to Foss Mineral LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $2,300.00 (7-18-22)
Heather Nicole Davis to Foss Minerals LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $2,300.00 (7-18-22)
Marlina Beth Davis to Foss Minerals LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $2,300.00 (7-18-22)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Kathleen E. Deily to Phive Starr Properties LP, 7 Tracts, O&G, $124,950.00 (7-13-22)
Wayne Township
Tammy A. Buchannan to VES Land LLC, 53.625 Acres, O&G, $8,300.00 (7-14-22)
Stephen Koratich, et ux., to Heather L. Gilbert, et ux., 11.14 Acres, $285,000.00 (7-18-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Robert Bruce Laws Estate aka Bob Laws Estate, et ux., to Country Greens LLC, Lot, $64,000.00 (7-13-22)
Mona Marie Counts Asset Protection Trust, et al., to Thea Miranda, 2 Lots, $85,000.00 (7-15-22)
