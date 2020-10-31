The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 22:
Aleppo Township
Jeanette Steel Robey Estate, et ux., to Fieldstone Ventures LLC, 55.010 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (10-19-20)
Clair A. Opic to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-19-20)
William F. Sacco Jr., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-19-20)
Sheryl Sacco a/k/a Sheryl L. Wensyel to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-19-20)
James P. Sacco to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500.00 (10-19-20)
Center Township
Noah W. Beazell, et ux., to Wade S. Durbin, Lot, $220,000.00 (10-19-20)
James S. Montgomery Revocable Trust, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, 3 Tracts, $425,000.00 (10-21-20)
Cumberland Township
Timothy Paul Sharpnack to Dustin A. Teegarden, et ux., 3 Tracts, $100,000.00 (10-19-20)
Dominick Christy Jr., Estate, et ux., to Compliance Services Trucking LLC, 2 Tracts, $83,000.00 (10-20-20)
Duane Spangler to Herman J. Ross, Jr., et ux., Lots 37-40 in Smith Plan, $230,000.00 (10-22-20)
Tonia M. Fox, e tux., to Taylor Kennison, et ux., Lot 220 in Crucible Plan, $22,000.00 (10-22-20)
Dunkard Township
Dorothy J. Salosky Estate, et al., to DAC Construction LLC, Lot 49 in Bobtown Plan, $25,000.00 (10-16-20)
Richard M. Radicic, et ux., to Cory E. Whyel, et ux., 2.04 Acres, $15,000.00 (10-19-20)
Frederick Shuppe to Dilliner DPP LLC, 2 Acres, $40,000.00 (10-21-20)
Franklin Township
Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC to Denell Katchmark, Lot, $83,500.00 (10-21-20)
Freeport Township
Rickie L. Barnhart, et ux., to GEM Holdings LLC, et ux., 80 Acres, O&G, $120,078.00 (10-21-20)
Gilmore Township
John Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $522.00 (10-20-20)
Jefferson Borough
Matthew D. Pratt to Elizabeth R. Barclay, Lot, $110,000.00 (10-22-20)
Jefferson Township
Richard A. Bartoletti, et al., to Joe E. Kovalcheck, et ux., 2.4568 Acres, $300.00 (10-22-20)
Monongahela Township
Charlotte V. Hager Estate, et al., to Vien K. Humbert, Tracts, $14,000.00 (10-20-20)
Morris and Washington Townships
Phyllis A. Daniels to Cosnol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 2 Tracts, $410,000.00 (10-21-20)
Perry Township
Richard A. Smith, et ux., to The Old Palace LTD, .277 Acre, $13,962.00 (10-21-20)
Rices Landing Borough
Ryan A. Edwards, et ux., to Brandi Nicole Imrich, et ux., Lots 7-8 in Priscilla Willis Plan, $172,000.00 (10-19-20)
Richhill Township
Chesapeake Appalachia LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et ux., 170.505 Acres, O&G, $511,515.00 (10-19-20)
Carl R. Burns, et ux., to Jamie Litten, .17 Acre, $49,000.00 (10-22-20)
Springhill Township
MCS Bank, et ux., to Jeremy R. Alger, 1.25 Acres, $8,500.00 (10-16-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Casie M. Bledsoe Irrevocable Trust, et ux., to Natalie N. Reed, 2 Lots, $152,000.00 (10-19-20)