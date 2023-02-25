The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Feb. 16.
Franklin & Whiteley Townships
Gregory Brumley, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 1.23 Acres, O&G, $14,640.00 (2-10-23)
Jackson Township
Cindy L. Stockdale to The Mineral Company, et ux., 90.94 Acre, O&G, $5,819.85 (2-10-23)
Jefferson Township
Helen L. Geiselman to Pine Venture Holdings LLC, Lot 53, Braden Farm Plan, $32,600.00 (2-14-23)
Perry Township
Dwight R. Mitchell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 13.778 Acres, O&G, $146,965.33 (2-10-23)
Rices Landing Borough
Zerfoss Property LLC to Randy Scheidt, Lot, $18,000.00 (2-13-23)
Richhill Township
Larry L. Anderson, et ux., to Kenton A. Clutter, 1.064 Acres, $76,000.00 (2-10-23)
Springhill Township
Cynthia Triboletti, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 38.0025 Acres, O&G, $2,216.81 (2-10-23)
Roger L. Pratt to EQT Production Company, 100 Acres, O&G, $2,313.92 (2-10-23)
Don Fordyce to The Mineral Company, et ux., 100 Acres, O&G, $4,591.84 (2-10-23)
Helene Muetzel aka Helen Hennen Godwin Muetzel, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 100 Acres, O&G, $2,295.91 (2-10-23)
