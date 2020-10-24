The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 15:
Aleppo, Jackson & Richhill Townships
Roland M. Parry, et ux., to The Mineral Company LLC, 468.5924 Acres, O&G, $582.119.21 (10-15-20)
William R. Parry, II, Estate, et al., to The Mineral Company LLC, 468.5924 Acres, O&G, $582,119.21 (10-15-20)
Center Township
Kenneth Michael Conklin to Peregrine EP II LLC, 175.446 Acres, O&G, $158,500.00 (10-15-20)
Cumberland Township
Barbara C. Walton to Margie Varesko, Tract, $210,000.00 (10-9-20)
Ethel Louise Ross Estate, et al., to Everett James McDonough, et ux., Lots 63-64 in Colonial Heights, $112,500.00 (10-9-20)
William Reda, et ux., to John W. Szewczyk, et ux., 2 Tracts, $337,500.00 (10-9-20)
Bernard Kurincak, et ux., to Brandon Michael Williams, Lots 62-63 in Gwynne Addition, $210,000.00 (10-9-20)
Kance Richard Switalski, et ux., to Jack D. Trackemas, Lot 15 in Smith Additional Plan, $100.00 (10-13-20)
Darryl P. Delitre, II, et ux., to Sireno Richard Mattie, Lots 206-207 in John G. Baily Plan, $163,000.00 (10-14-20)
Joseph Cybak Jr., Estate, et al., to Riggi Enterprises LLC, 2 Tracts, $41,000.00 (10-14-20)
Dunkard Township
Joseph Kenneth Caldwell Estate, et al., to Reuben Giles Grim, III, 6.109 Acres, $70,000.00 (10-13-20)
Joseph M. Hesser by POA, et al., to PPP Assets LLC, Tract, $221,560.00 (10-13-20)
Robert L. Holbert, et ux., to Longview Power II LLC, R/W, $70,620.00 (10-15-20)
Robert L. Holbert, et ux., to Longview Power II LLC, R/W, 4.25 Acres, $21,120.00 (10-15-20)
Franklin Township
Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, et ux., to Joshua Ayres, et ux., .538 Acre, $190,000.00 (10-13-20)
Kirby Developments LLC a/k/a Kirby Development LLC to Brandon W. Robinson, et ux., .387 Acre, $39,000.00 (10-13-20)
Nicholas H. Carbonara, et ux., to Nicholas V. Gallon, et ux., Lot 10 in Bonar Plan, $297,000.00 (10-14-20)
EHMP LLC to Ray Ellison Grandchildren Trust, 246.243 Acres, O&G, $17,000.00 (10-14-20)
Celestine Kalist, et ux., to Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, et ux., Lot, $160,000.00 (10-15-20)
Freeport Township
Floyd William Pettit, et ux., to Joshua A. Ellis, et ux., 3 Tracts, $52,298.53 (10-14-20)
Gilmore Township
Raymond Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $522.00 (10-9-20)
William Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $522.00 (10-9-20)
Robert L. Ward, et ux., to Steven M. Macyda, 2 Tracts, $150,000.00 (10-14-20)
Greene Township
Lauren Elizabeth Veres, et ux., to Keith J. Anderson, 3 Tracts, $260,000.00 (10-15-20)
Jefferson Township
Jefferson Township, et ux., to Dennis L. Garrett, Lots 407 & 409 in Clyde Land Company No. 2, $1,000.00 (10-14-20)
Morgan Township
Arcpe 1 LLC to Richard E. Kalsey, et ux., Lots in Emerald Land Company No. 1, $42,000.00 (10-14-20)
Robert E. Sprowls, et ux., to Mary Jo Dorsey, .13 Acre, $56,900.00 (10-15-20)
Richhill Township
Alfred L. Burns, et ux., to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, et ux., R/W, 20.6 Acres, $94,747.90 (10-15-20)
Washington Township
Marc E. Pattison, et ux., to David V. Benco, et ux., 2 Lots, $25,000.00 (10-13-20)
Wayne Township
John R. Staggers to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 170 Acres, O&G, (10-14-20)
Dorothea Jane Adams, et ux., to Jeffrey R. Murgel, 13.973 Acres, $63,000.00 (10-14-20)
Whiteley Township
Paul McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 29 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (10-14-20)
Shaun L. McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 29 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (10-14-20)
Jamie McGavitt to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 29 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (10-14-20)