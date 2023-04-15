The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 6.
Aleppo Township
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 4:30 am
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 6.
Aleppo Township
Terry L. Horn, et al., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 58.24 Acres, $800,000.00 (3-31-23)
Thomas E. Mannion, Jr., et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., R/W, $10,000.00 (4-4-23)
Center, Gray, Morris & Richhill Townships
American Premier Underwriters Inc to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, Tracts, Coal, $939,298.00 (3-30-23)
Cumberland Township
William Gallentine, et ux., to Nancy Yakopovich, et ux., .7512 Acre, $199,000.00 (3-31-23)
Franklin Township
James E. Hopkins, et ux., to Karen Sue Campbell, .205 Acre, $95,000.00 (3-31-23)
Craig A. Greenwood, et ux., to Nathan S. Borovichka, et ux., 1.9988 Acres, $10,000.00 (4-4-23)
Freeport & Gilmore Townships
Stanley Carson Stewart to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 135 Acres, O&G, $12,988.28 (4-3-23)
Gilmore Township
Robert E. & Debbie L. Brown Family Irrevocable Trust, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 75.9 Acres, $132,000.00 (4-3-23)
Gilmore & Wayne Townships
Tenesia Takeyama, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, Tracts, O&G, $10,665.37 (4-3-23)
Jefferson Township
Michael Myers, Jr., et ux., to Roy Staggers, .2753 Acre, $2,400.00 (4-4-23)
Morgan Township
James A. Clayton to Bedrock Greene County Properties LLC, 2.431 Acres, $200,000.00 (3-29-23)
Perry Township
Barbara Jean Bucy Estate A/K/A Barbara Jean Tucker Bucy Estate, et al., to Mountaineer Timber Company, 3 Acres, $2,500.00 (3-29-23)
William A. Spencer to DUC Hunter LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,760.16 (3-30-23)
Wayne Township
Barry J. Moore, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tracts, $176,073.60 (4-3-23)
Shirley C. Hunnell to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 45.07 Acres, $90,488.00 (4-3-23)
Bradley F. Knechtel by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 47.76 Acres, $39,032.00 (4-3-23)
Robert Statler, et ux., to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 75.53 Acres, $101,360.00 (4-3-23)
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $38,217.60 (4-3-23)
