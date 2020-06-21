The following property transfers were recorded the week of June 11 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Cumberland Township
Joseph C. Culp, et ux., to Five Star JV II, 18.1 Acres, O&G, Minerals, $27,150.00 (6-9-20)
John V. Mehart, et ux., to Casey F. Fogarty, Tract, $15,000.00 (6-10-20)
Thomas James Robertson Estate, et al., to David Reid, et ux., 1.09 Acres, $70,000.00 (6-11-20)
Gilmore Township
William M. Strope to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 135.231 Acres, $326.00 (6-8-20)
Kathy Jane Strope Snyder A/K/A Kathy J. Snyder, et al., to MMA Mineral Group, et al., $326.00 (6-8-20)
Roger Lee Williams to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Tracts, O&G, $2,500.00 (6-9-20)
Jackson Township
Kenneth L. Curfman, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, Tract, O&G, $3,000.00 (6-11- 20)
Jefferson Township
James R. Sebek, et ux., to Sebek Rentals LLC, Lots 37-39 in Grand View Plan #2, $42,826.00 (6-9-20)
Kaiser LLC to Pretty Good Properties Inc, Lot 120 Fairground Addition, $4,900.00 (6-11-20)
Richhill Township
Clay D. Cassidy to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, 102.23 Acres, $8,400.00 (6-10-20)
Springhill Township
Tommie S. Lancaster by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Windridge Minerals, 259.80 Acres, O&G, $100.00 (6-11-20)
Wayne Township
Margaret S. Jackson A/K/A Peggy Jackson to Winged Foot Minerals LLC, 63.9625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (6-8-20)
Cumberland Contura LLC to EWM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, Tract, $8,324.00 (6-10-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Charles J. Fink, et ux., to Bradley E. Mackey, et ux., Lot, $134,900.00 (6-5-20)
Clark Chiropractic Center LLC to Heath Bailey, Lot, $22,500.00 (6-5-20)
Jennifer A. Olczak, et ux., to Adam Rohrer, et al., $172,900.00 (6-8-20)
Whiteley Township
Jeffrey R. Coss, et ux., to George W. Grim, 11.2753 acres, $5,575.83 (6-5-20)
George W. Grim to Jeffrey R. Coss, 20.2979 Acres, $6,428.98 (6-5-20)