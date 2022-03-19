Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 17:

Aleppo Township

Pamela Tedrow Henkel to The Mineral Company, et ux., 273.31 Acres, O&G, $15,148.72 (3-9-22)

Carol Lundberg to The Mineral Company, et ux., 273.31 Acres, O&G, $15,148.72 (3-9-22)

Center Township

Brian A. Blake, et ux., to Thomas William Santelli, et ux., Tract, $395,000.00 (3-11-22)

Cumberland Township

APV Resurgence OPCO LLC to Pasqual R. Olivo, et ux., Tract, $178,000.00 (3-9-22)

Dunkard Township

Thomas Horner, III, to T Wade Enterprises LLC, .804 Acre, $10,000.00 (3-9-22)

Franklin Township

Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Keith McClure, 3.83 Acres, $8,000.00 (3-11-22)

Freeport Township

Joseph W. McElhinny, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $7,312.33 (3-9-22)

MMA Mineral Group LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 150.25 Acres, O&G, $46,966.41 (3-9-22)

Two Tacoma Investor Holdings LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 42.01 Acres, $20,884.00 (3-11-22)

Morgan Township

Larry B. Haywood, et ux., to Cory R. McFann, et ux., Lots 10-11 in Fairview Plan, $149,000.00 (3-14-22)

Richhill Township

Don R. Cook to The Mineral Company, et ux., 13 Acres, O&G, $3,105.47 (3-9-22)

John A. Michalski to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 110.81 Acres, $50,000.00 (3-11-22)

Springhill Township

Kim Lea Stormer, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 91.34 Acres, O&G, $1,598.88 (3-9-22)

Betty McIndoe to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,438.24 (3-9-22)

Anna M. Huffman to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,438.24 (3-9-22)

Rebecca L. Uhlly to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1.438.24 (3-9-22)

Chrystal A. Ashby, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 30 Acres, $7,200.00 (3-11-22)

David William Palmeter, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)

Malcolm Claiborne Talley, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)

Margaret Frances Palmeter Ritter to William Ralph Keefer, 45 Acres, Minerals, 100.00 (3-14-22)

Charles Wesley Palmeter, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)

Mary Elizabeth Palmeter Randolph, et ux., to William Ralph Keefer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)

David Milton Threlkeld, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)

Springhill and Freeport Townships

Randall J. Haberstumpf to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $306.00 (3-14-22)

Heather P. Grant, et al., to Phive Starr Properties LP, 7 Tracts, O&G, $86,600.00 (3-15-22)

Duncan M. Grant to Phive Starr Properties LP, 7 Tracts, O&G, $86,600.00 (3-15-22)

Stephanie G. Troxell to Phive Starr Properties LP, 7 Tracts, O&G, $86,600.00 (3-15-22)

Wayne Township

Clarence C. Davis, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 73.274 Acres, O&G, $535.35 (3-9-22)

Destinee D. Francis to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.8320 Acres, O&G, $2,972.30 (3-9-22)

Whiteley Township

Peggy Sue Blake to The Mineral Company, et ux., 1.9624 Acres, O&G, $3,582.01 (3-9-22)

Suzanne D. Gundermann to EQT Production Company, 4.2 Acres, O&G, $38.66 (3-9-22)

George R. Ingram, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 256.2881 Acres, O&G, $50,519.90 (3-9-22)

Suzanne L. Patterson to EQT Production Company, 4.2 Acres, O&G, $115.94 (3-9-22)

