The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 17:
Aleppo Township
Pamela Tedrow Henkel to The Mineral Company, et ux., 273.31 Acres, O&G, $15,148.72 (3-9-22)
Carol Lundberg to The Mineral Company, et ux., 273.31 Acres, O&G, $15,148.72 (3-9-22)
Center Township
Brian A. Blake, et ux., to Thomas William Santelli, et ux., Tract, $395,000.00 (3-11-22)
Cumberland Township
APV Resurgence OPCO LLC to Pasqual R. Olivo, et ux., Tract, $178,000.00 (3-9-22)
Dunkard Township
Thomas Horner, III, to T Wade Enterprises LLC, .804 Acre, $10,000.00 (3-9-22)
Franklin Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Keith McClure, 3.83 Acres, $8,000.00 (3-11-22)
Freeport Township
Joseph W. McElhinny, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $7,312.33 (3-9-22)
MMA Mineral Group LLC to The Mineral Company, et ux., 150.25 Acres, O&G, $46,966.41 (3-9-22)
Two Tacoma Investor Holdings LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 42.01 Acres, $20,884.00 (3-11-22)
Morgan Township
Larry B. Haywood, et ux., to Cory R. McFann, et ux., Lots 10-11 in Fairview Plan, $149,000.00 (3-14-22)
Richhill Township
Don R. Cook to The Mineral Company, et ux., 13 Acres, O&G, $3,105.47 (3-9-22)
John A. Michalski to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 110.81 Acres, $50,000.00 (3-11-22)
Springhill Township
Kim Lea Stormer, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 91.34 Acres, O&G, $1,598.88 (3-9-22)
Betty McIndoe to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,438.24 (3-9-22)
Anna M. Huffman to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1,438.24 (3-9-22)
Rebecca L. Uhlly to EQT Production Company, 47.206 Acres, O&G, $1.438.24 (3-9-22)
Chrystal A. Ashby, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 30 Acres, $7,200.00 (3-11-22)
David William Palmeter, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)
Malcolm Claiborne Talley, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)
Margaret Frances Palmeter Ritter to William Ralph Keefer, 45 Acres, Minerals, 100.00 (3-14-22)
Charles Wesley Palmeter, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)
Mary Elizabeth Palmeter Randolph, et ux., to William Ralph Keefer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)
David Milton Threlkeld, et ux., to William Ralph Keffer, 45 Acres, Minerals, $100.00 (3-14-22)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
Randall J. Haberstumpf to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $306.00 (3-14-22)
Heather P. Grant, et al., to Phive Starr Properties LP, 7 Tracts, O&G, $86,600.00 (3-15-22)
Duncan M. Grant to Phive Starr Properties LP, 7 Tracts, O&G, $86,600.00 (3-15-22)
Stephanie G. Troxell to Phive Starr Properties LP, 7 Tracts, O&G, $86,600.00 (3-15-22)
Wayne Township
Clarence C. Davis, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 73.274 Acres, O&G, $535.35 (3-9-22)
Destinee D. Francis to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.8320 Acres, O&G, $2,972.30 (3-9-22)
Whiteley Township
Peggy Sue Blake to The Mineral Company, et ux., 1.9624 Acres, O&G, $3,582.01 (3-9-22)
Suzanne D. Gundermann to EQT Production Company, 4.2 Acres, O&G, $38.66 (3-9-22)
George R. Ingram, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 256.2881 Acres, O&G, $50,519.90 (3-9-22)
Suzanne L. Patterson to EQT Production Company, 4.2 Acres, O&G, $115.94 (3-9-22)