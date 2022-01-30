The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 13.
Aleppo and Richhill Townships
Melvin H. Mowrer to The Mineral Company, et ux., 193.55625 Acres, O&G, $31,278.35 (1-10-22)
Carmichaels Borough
Joseph Cybak Jr., Estate, et al., to Nancy Howard, et ux., Lot, $25,000.00 (1-11-22)
Cumberland Township
US Bank N A to Fatmir Bibovic, Lot 11 in Woods View Plan, $50,000.00 (1-7-22)
Dominic M. Capitoni to Chad P. Corwin, et ux., 8.827 Acres, $475,000.00 (1-11-22)
Penelope M. Phillips to Jeremie S. and Pamela A. Snyder Trust, 122 Acres, $75,000.00 (1-11-22)
Dunkard Township
Chess Enterprises to Mountain State Clean Energy LLC, R/W, Tract, $9,360.00 (1-6-22)
Franklin Township
Richard Jackson, et ux., to Aaron Giorgi, Lot in Bonar Plan, $160,000.00 (1-5-22)
Brandon W. Robinson, et ux., to Kirby Developments LLC, Lot 83 in Colonial Place Plan, $34,000.00 (1-6-22)
John J. Kniha, et al., to Eugene Bright, et ux., Lot 15 in Jack E and Jane R Williams PL, $259,000.00 (1-10-22)
Franklin and Whiteley Townships
Wayne C. Baysinger, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 19.5350 Acres, O&G, $141,628.75 (1-10-22)
Freeport Township
Connie Wyatt aka Connie Lou Wyatt, et ux., to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 79.8 Acres, O&G, $36,574.98 (1-10-22)
Michael E. Mcelhinny to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.748 Acres, O&G, $7,312.33 (1-10-22)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Donna K. Clovis, to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.35625 Acres, O&G, $5,631.67 (1-10-22)
Sandra S. Gill to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.35625 Acres, O&G, $5,631.67 (1-10-22)
Jefferson Township
Jan Ondra to Samuel L. Richter, et ux., .130 Acre, $9,000.00 (1-7-22)
Morris Township
Jeffrey E. Eppink, et ux., to AMP IV LP, 3.412 Acres, O&G, $42,625.00 (1-7-22)
Morris Township, et ux., to Keith Scott, 33.911 Acres, $77,000.00 (1-10-22)
Paula R. Rutan to Conrhein Coal Co, et ux., 1 Acre, Coal, $1,000.00 (1-11-22)
Edward M. Minton to Conrhein Coal Co., et ux., 1 Acres, Coal, $1,000.00 (1-11-22)
Jody L. Bond to Conrhein Coal Co., et ux., 1 Acre, Coal, $1,000.00 (1-11-22)
Douglas E. Minton, et ux., to Conrhein Coal Co., et ux., 1 Acre, Coal, $1,000.00 (1-11-22)
Rices Landing Borough
County of Greene, et ux., to John D. Yellets, .254 Acre, $5,000.00 (1-6-22)
Preserved Properties LLC to Nicholas D. Teegarden, et ux., 2 Tracts, $47,117.00 (1-11-22)
Springhill Township
Micharl R. Fedorko to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 39.5 Acres, $700,000.00 (1-10-22)
Calvin W. Hunt, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 49.5 Acres, $8,190.00 (1-10-22)
Ann Marie Myers to EQT Production Company, 8.88 Acres, O&G (1-10-22)
Judith L. Lane to EQT Production Company, 46.25625 Acres, O&G, $1,541.88 (1-10-22)
Dale E. Teagarden, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110 Acres, O&G, $12,813.20 (1-10-22)
Dale R. Teagarden, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 152.26349 Acres, O&G, $20,890.13 (1-10-22)
Ruby E. Teagarden to The Mineral Company, 110 Acres, O&G, $1,142.87 (1-10-22)
Ruby E. Teagarden to The Mineral Company, et ux., 152.26349 Acres, O&G, $17,676.26 (1-10-22)
Debra Jean Mitko, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 46.25625 Acres, O&G, $1,541.88 (1-10-22)
John Gerald Guthrie to EQT Production Company, 8.88 Acres, O&G, $1,142.87 (1-10-22)
Springhill and Freeport Townships
EDR LLC to Date Palm Resources LLC, 512.33875 Acres, O&G, $149,129.50 (1-10-22)
Waynesburg Borough
George W. Lutz, et ux., to Tanner Property One LLC, Lot, $125,000.00 (1-5-22)
Derrick G. Clutter, et ux., to Austin Riggleman, et ux., Lot, $132,500.00 (1-11-22)
Whiteley Township
Drema M. Watters to Equitrans Water Services (PA) LLC, R/W, 150.83 Acres, $300,000.00 (1-10-22)