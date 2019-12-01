The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 21:
Aleppo Township
CNX Land LLC to Goodwin House LLC, 2.2 Acres, $25,000.00 (11-21-19)
CNX Land LLC to Mark E. Gilbert, et ux., 58.18 Acres, $66,000.00 (11-21-19)
CNX Land LLC to William Kranitz, 42 Acres, $88,000.00 (11-21-19)
Center Township
Kentor INC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $8,000.00 (11-21-19)
Cumberland Township
Charles R. Bokat, et al., to Brodey A. Milliken, et ux., Lots in Colonial Heights, $272,000.00 (11-18-19)
John W. Walker, Jr., et al., to Evan W. Robinson, Jr., et ux., Lot 312 in Nemacolin Plan, $2,500.00 (11-21-19)
Franklin Township
Maryanne Evans by POA, et ux., to Jarrod W. Richter, et ux., Lot, $80,000.00 (11-20-19)
Freeport Township
David L. Cook, Sr., et ux., to Adam J. Cook, et ux., 47 1⁄2 Acres, $65,000.00 (11-18-19)
Troy R. Stoneking to Joseph D. Allen, et ux., 1 Acre, $2,500.00 (11-18-19)
Jefferson Borough
Marvin D. Knight by Atty-In-Fact, et ux., to Jared W. Blosser, et ux., Tract, $9,000.00 (11-18- 19)
Morgan Township
Andrea C. Charnock, et ux., to James D. Gillin, .4578 Acre, $120,000.00 (11-18-19)
Morris Township
CNX Land LLC to James Joseph Hildreth, et ux., 1.167 Acres, $27,500.00 (11-21-19)
CNX Land LLC to Shirl W. Jacobs, 1.003 Acres, $20,000.00 (11-21-19)
Morris and Richhill Townships
CNX Land LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et al., 3 Tracts, $290,000.00 (11-21-19)
Rices Landing Borough
Teegarden Family Trust, et al., to Bradley M. Phillips, Lots 243-245 in Bayard Plan, $97,000.00 (11-18-19)
Debra Sue Phillips to Andrea C. Nestor, Lots 323-326 in Bayard Plan, $153,000.00 (11-18-19)
Richhill Township
CNX Land LLC to Jolene Headley, et ux., .5 Acre, $7,000.00 (11-21-19)
Waynesburg Borough
Ashley D. O’Leary, et ux., to Thomas W. Ankrom, et ux., Lot, $105,000.000 (11-15-19)
Norma R. Kersey to Heather L. Gilbert, Lot 13 in Montgomery Addition Plan, $21,000.00 (11-19-19)