The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 8.
Aleppo and Freeport Townships
Jo Lane Cecconi, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 58.19 Acres, O&G, $31,969.97 (6-9-23)
Carmichaels Borough
Marianne E. Gideon to Alber McMinn, Jr., et ux., Lot 48, $175,000.00 (6-8-23)
Cumberland Township
Frances Ruse to Daniel Hennessey, et ux., 2 Tracts, $20,000.00 (6-7-23)
Maureen S. Myers aka Maureen S. Smearcheck, et al., to Stephen Glenn Hostetler, et ux., Lot 84, Nemacolin Plan, $40,777.80 (6-8-23)
Robin Samek to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lot 283, Crucible, $36,000.00 (6-12-23)
John Kandah to Dustin M. Banner, et ux., Lot, $60,000.00 (6-12-23)
Rick Strong, et ux., to Steven Ray Lemley, Tract, $30,000.00 (6-13-23)
Dunkard Township
Joel Mark King, et ux., to Gordan M. Meighen, Tract, $235,000.00 (6-7-23)
Linda C. Porterfield to Preteroti Invest LLC, Lot 4, Cox Plan, $100,000.00 (6-9-23)
Gilmore and Wayne Townships
Nancy Nielsen to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 5 Tracts, O&G, $281,364.49 (6-7-23)
Jefferson Borough
Marvin Albert Snyder to Bradley L. Cain, et ux., Lot 8, $20,000.00 (6-12-23)
Jefferson Township
Terry L. Hoyle II Estate aka Terry L. Hoyle Estate, et ux., to Raelin S. Eisiminger, 1 Acre, $95,000.00 (6-13-23)
John E. Tennant, et ux., to David H. Williams, Lots, $52,000.00 (6-13-23)
Monongahela Township
Walter E. King, et ux., to Marissa Tolley, Tracts, $130,000.00 (6-12-23)
Morris Township
Wies-John Holdings LLC to Camaplan FBO Jonathan Teacoach Roth IRA, et ux., 15.5679 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (6-12-23)
Christopher Fager Smith to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $2,476.74 (6-12-23)
Kirsten Smith Rhodes to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $2,476.74 (6-12-23)
Kevin Gates, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 54.4125 Acres, O&G, $500.00 (6-12-23)
Sharon L. Despines to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $825.60 (6-12-23)
Sondra A. Moore to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.41875 Acres, O&G, $825.60 (6-12-23)
Carolyn L. Miller to CNX Gas Company LLC, 182.59 Acres, O&G, $2,086.74 (6-12-23)
Richhill Township
Albert McMinn, Jr., et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., Tracts, $424,000.00 (6-7-23)
Washington Township
James M. Henry to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., Lot, $20,000.00 (6-7-23)
Roy L. Rush, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., .333 Acre, $78,000.00 (6-7-23)
Whiteley Township
MEPCO LLC to Bradley Burns, et ux., 61.8807 Acres, $126,000.00 (6-13-23)
