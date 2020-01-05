Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of Dec. 19 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Aleppo Township

Ronald K. Teska, et ux., to Brett E. Madden, et ux., 34.094 Acres, $80,000.00 (12-19-19)

Carmichaels Borough

Lorraine Welsh, et ux., to Randy Coger, Sr., et ux., .0725 Acre, $40,450.00 (12-13-19){/div}{/div}{/div}

Cumberland Township

Kent D. Armstrong Estate, et al., to Henry A. Kowalewski, Lot 235 in Crucible, $8,000.00 (12- 13-19)

Barbara R. Benchek, et al., to Matthew Dickey, .0169 Acre, $500.00 (12-19-19)

Joseph Cybak Jr. Estate, et al., to James Willham, et ux., Lot 4 in Nemacolin Plan, $5,550.00 (12-19-19)

Dunkard Township

Bruce Donaldson to VES Land LLC, et al., 60.31 Acres, O&G, $2,500.00 (12-17-19)

Carol H. Middleton, et ux., to Potomac Mineral Group LLC, 119.9 Acres, O&G, $74,937.50 (12-17-19)

Joan Headlee to Potomac Mineral Group LLC, 119.9 Acres, O&G, $74,937.50 (12-17-19)

Franklin Township

Carol Blaker to RCK Family Property LLC, Lots 16 & 17 in Montgomery Plan, $235,000.00 (12-16-19)

Pikewood Energy Corporation to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 37.64 Acres, O&G, $162,167.20 (12-16-19)

Franklin Township Presbyterian Senior Housing, et al., to Presbyterian Seniorcare Portfolio LP, 1.636 Acres, $3,095,000.00 (12-18-19)

Greene Township

Katherine Dewey to VES Land LLC, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (12-16-19)

Jefferson Borough

Deloris M. Young Estate, et al., to Bernard P. Gresko, Lot, $101,000.00 (12-16-19)

Monongahela Township

Edward G. Budinksy, et ux., to Richard Enoff, et ux., .517 Acre, $132,000.00 (12-18-19)

Morgan Township

Jeffrey Ostrich, et ux., to Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority, 2 Tracts, $110,000.00 (12-18-19)

Perry Township

McKinney Romeo Properties LLC to Exit 1 Properties LLC, 6.104 Acres, $2,900,000.00 (12- 18-19)

Moore Self Storage North Carolina LLC, et al., to Muddy Creek Energy Fund I LP, 2 Tracts, O&G, $117,510.08 (12-19-19)

Springhill Township

William R. Wilt Sr. Estate, et al., to LPR Energy LLC, Tracts, O&G, $10,000.00 (12-13-19)

Laura Lee Cook to LPR Energy LLC, et al., 2 Tracts, O&G, $151,848.22 (12-13-19)

Liberty Land Services LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 21.919 Acres, O&G, $18,631.12 (12-16-19)

Gary L. Burdine, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 1 Acre, O&G, $8,000.00 (12-16-19)

Kelly L. Mayne, et ux., to Royalty Buyers Holding Company LP, 130.80 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (12-17-19)

Julie A. Jakubczak to Royalty Buyers Holding Company LP, 130.80 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (12-17-19)

Roger T. Sanner, et ux., to George Horner, 19 Acres, $35,000.00 (12-19-19)

Washington Township

James H. Cole to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $132,000.00 (12-19-19)

Waynesburg Borough

Melanie J. Becker, et ux., to Alexandria A. Fitch, Lot $109,000.00 (12-19-19)

Wayne Township

Jimme M. Flynn to Wayne Township Greene County Volunteer Fire, Lot, $1,500.00 (12-18-19)

Whiteley Township

Patricia L. Smith to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 2 Tracts, O&G, $25,000.00 (12-16-19)

