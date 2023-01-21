The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 12.
Cumberland Township
Ronald E. Shaffer Sr., Estate aka Ronald E. Shaffer Estate, et ux., to Sheri Gazes, 1 Acre, $75,000.00 (1-6-23)
Franklin Township
GC Holdings LLC to Cornerstone Care Inc., 1.320 Acres, $1,575,000.00 (1-6-23)
Franklin and Whiteley Townships
Greg W. Harding to The Mineral Company, 69.2038 Acres, O&G, $830,445.60 (1-5-23)
Freeport Township
Diana Elizabeth Pigott, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,3659.09 (1-5-23)
William Raymond Lauer, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,659.09 (1-5-23)
Kathleen M. Cogley by Atty-in-Fact, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $14,636.36 (1/5/23)
Cora Sue Nolder to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $8,272.73 (1-5-23)
Melissa Mercedes Odendahl, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $8,272.73 (1-5-23)
Orrie E. Hazelett Trust, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $16,515.45 (1-5-23)
James Randall Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Thomas Mark Mason, et ux., Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Samuel James Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Leslie Irene Oswald to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Ellis B. Whaley Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 138.01 Acres, O&G, $56,225.27 (1-6-23)
Jefferson Township
Angela Lorin Ryniak Estate, et ux., to John Demaske, 2 Tracts, $30,000.00 (1-9-23)
Monongahela Township
Energy Harbor Generation LLC, et al., to Lawrenceville Acquisition Company LLC, Tracts, $4,260,491.70 (1-6-23)
Morgan Township
Karen F. Finogle, et ux., to James L. Teagarden, Sr., et ux., Lot 217, Mather, $14,957.70 (1-5-23)
Morris Township
John R. Hildreth, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., 259.9 Acres, $800,000.00 (1-4-23)
Perry Township
Barbara Masters, Willow Point Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $31,936.95 (1-5-23)
Richhill Township
Carrie Lynn Herd to EQT Production Company, .0625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (1-6-23)
Springhill Township
Victor B. Bissett, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Acres, O&G, $31,358.18 (1-4-23)
Susan Young Kish, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,365.00 (1-5-23)
