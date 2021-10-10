Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 30.

Aleppo Township

Joseph R. Kisner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 28 Acres, O&G, $70,000.00 (9-22-21)

Clarksville Borough

Robert P. Simpson, et ux., to Donald T. Bowser, Lots 15-16, $233,000.00 (9-24-21)

Dunkard Township

Kevin D. Robinson, et ux., to Brandon Robinson, et ux., 2 Tracts, $50,000.00 (9-24-21)

Franklin Township

Greene County Industrial Developments INC to John David Higgins, Lot 17 in Evergreene Technology Park, $100,000.00 (9-23-21)

William A. Gump, et ux., to James Edward Bedilion, Lot 44 in Arbor Terrace Plan, $200,000.00 (9-28-21)

Freeport Township

John R. Myers, et ux., to DMQ LLC, et ux., 45.587 Acres, O&G, $5,064.74 (9-24-21)

Jefferson Township

Patricia A. Ealy to JB Real Estate Resources INC, 2 Lots, $33,500.00 (9-28-21)

Monongahela Township

Sharon Deberry to Seth Slaman, 10 Acres, $145,000.00 (9-23-21)

Perry Township

David M. Vukmanic, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 22.739 Acres, $300,000.00 (9-27-21)

Richhill Township

Herbert C. Wilcox to EQT Production Company, 47.20 Acres, O&G, $1,146.00 (9-22-21)

HG Energy II Appalachia LLC to Loan Asset Issuer LLC Series 2021 NG-1, Tracts, $7,000.00 (9-23-21)

Springhill Township

Jason Ecie to The Mineral Company, et ux., 59.043 Acres, O&G, $10,638.73 (9-22-21)

Gloria Berger Smith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10 Acres, O&G, $3,875.00 (9-22-21)

James Arthur Gordon, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 25 Acres, O&G, $5,208.33 (9-22-21)

Wayne Township

Catherine A. Davis to Micky D. Tinker, 2 Tracts, $17,646.00 (9-23-21)

Waynesburg Borough

John R. Levo, et ux., to Daniel W. Zimmerman, Sr., et ux., Lot, $30,000.00 (9-22-21)

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In