The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 30.
Aleppo Township
Joseph R. Kisner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 28 Acres, O&G, $70,000.00 (9-22-21)
Clarksville Borough
Robert P. Simpson, et ux., to Donald T. Bowser, Lots 15-16, $233,000.00 (9-24-21)
Dunkard Township
Kevin D. Robinson, et ux., to Brandon Robinson, et ux., 2 Tracts, $50,000.00 (9-24-21)
Franklin Township
Greene County Industrial Developments INC to John David Higgins, Lot 17 in Evergreene Technology Park, $100,000.00 (9-23-21)
William A. Gump, et ux., to James Edward Bedilion, Lot 44 in Arbor Terrace Plan, $200,000.00 (9-28-21)
Freeport Township
John R. Myers, et ux., to DMQ LLC, et ux., 45.587 Acres, O&G, $5,064.74 (9-24-21)
Jefferson Township
Patricia A. Ealy to JB Real Estate Resources INC, 2 Lots, $33,500.00 (9-28-21)
Monongahela Township
Sharon Deberry to Seth Slaman, 10 Acres, $145,000.00 (9-23-21)
Perry Township
David M. Vukmanic, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 22.739 Acres, $300,000.00 (9-27-21)
Richhill Township
Herbert C. Wilcox to EQT Production Company, 47.20 Acres, O&G, $1,146.00 (9-22-21)
HG Energy II Appalachia LLC to Loan Asset Issuer LLC Series 2021 NG-1, Tracts, $7,000.00 (9-23-21)
Springhill Township
Jason Ecie to The Mineral Company, et ux., 59.043 Acres, O&G, $10,638.73 (9-22-21)
Gloria Berger Smith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10 Acres, O&G, $3,875.00 (9-22-21)
James Arthur Gordon, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 25 Acres, O&G, $5,208.33 (9-22-21)
Wayne Township
Catherine A. Davis to Micky D. Tinker, 2 Tracts, $17,646.00 (9-23-21)
Waynesburg Borough
John R. Levo, et ux., to Daniel W. Zimmerman, Sr., et ux., Lot, $30,000.00 (9-22-21)