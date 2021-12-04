The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 25.
Aleppo Township
Gretchen S. Orban, et ux., to Work Resources LLC, 4.091667 Acres, O&G, $51,135.84 (11-19- 21)
Aleppo and Richhill townships
John L. Watson to Work Resources, LLC, Tracts, O&G, $180,000.00 (11-19-21)
Carmichaels Borough
Gregory Betchy to PBBL Realty LLC, Lot 134, $45,000.00 (11-18-21)
Center Township
Kenneth Michael Conklin, et ux., to Michael S. Howell, et ux., 45.022 Acres, $365,000.00 (11-22-21)
Cumberland Township
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Donald W. Davis Sr., et ux., Lot 324 in Crucible, $84,900.00 (11-19-21)
Robert McMillen, et ux., to Melvin L. Jackson, et ux., 6.1049 Acres, $54,500.00 (11-22-21)
Dunkard Township
Steven A. Roebuck, et al., to Angela Barrish, 2.080 Acres, $107,250.00 (11-18-21)
FNB Properties Company Inc., to Samantha Cicci, 1.477 Acres, $90,000.00 (11-19-21)
Franklin Township
SL Capital Partners LLC to Eastview Land Lease LLC, Tracts, $585,000.00 (11-18-21)
Morgan Township
John W. Glendenning, Jr., to Thomas H. Shaneyfelt Sr., Estate, .0913 Acre, $300.00 (11-22-21)
Perry Township
Royal Crown Development LLC to Exit 1 Properties LLC, Tract, $653,000.00 (11-18-21)
Joanne Valenti Estate aka Joanne Marie Valenti Estate, et ux., to Joshua Slade Woods, et ux., Tract, $16,000.00 (11-19-21)
Washington Township
Eva M. Maley Estate aka Eva May Maley Estate aka Eve Mae Maley Estate, et ux., to Michael C. Younken, et ux., 1.550 Acres, $167,500.00 (11-23-21)
Waynesburg Borough
Milinovich Rentals LLC to Milinovich Enterprises LLC, Lots 1-2 in Cummings & Bowlby Plan, $160,000.00 (11-17-21)
Whiteley Township
Shirl A. Herrington Estate, et ux., to Shawn Policz, et ux., 2 Tracts, $90,000.00 (11-18-21)