The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 25.

Aleppo Township

Gretchen S. Orban, et ux., to Work Resources LLC, 4.091667 Acres, O&G, $51,135.84 (11-19- 21)

Aleppo and Richhill townships

John L. Watson to Work Resources, LLC, Tracts, O&G, $180,000.00 (11-19-21)

Carmichaels Borough

Gregory Betchy to PBBL Realty LLC, Lot 134, $45,000.00 (11-18-21)

Center Township

Kenneth Michael Conklin, et ux., to Michael S. Howell, et ux., 45.022 Acres, $365,000.00 (11-22-21)

Cumberland Township

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Donald W. Davis Sr., et ux., Lot 324 in Crucible, $84,900.00 (11-19-21)

Robert McMillen, et ux., to Melvin L. Jackson, et ux., 6.1049 Acres, $54,500.00 (11-22-21)

Dunkard Township

Steven A. Roebuck, et al., to Angela Barrish, 2.080 Acres, $107,250.00 (11-18-21)

FNB Properties Company Inc., to Samantha Cicci, 1.477 Acres, $90,000.00 (11-19-21)

Franklin Township

SL Capital Partners LLC to Eastview Land Lease LLC, Tracts, $585,000.00 (11-18-21)

Morgan Township

John W. Glendenning, Jr., to Thomas H. Shaneyfelt Sr., Estate, .0913 Acre, $300.00 (11-22-21)

Perry Township

Royal Crown Development LLC to Exit 1 Properties LLC, Tract, $653,000.00 (11-18-21)

Joanne Valenti Estate aka Joanne Marie Valenti Estate, et ux., to Joshua Slade Woods, et ux., Tract, $16,000.00 (11-19-21)

Washington Township

Eva M. Maley Estate aka Eva May Maley Estate aka Eve Mae Maley Estate, et ux., to Michael C. Younken, et ux., 1.550 Acres, $167,500.00 (11-23-21)

Waynesburg Borough

Milinovich Rentals LLC to Milinovich Enterprises LLC, Lots 1-2 in Cummings & Bowlby Plan, $160,000.00 (11-17-21)

Whiteley Township

Shirl A. Herrington Estate, et ux., to Shawn Policz, et ux., 2 Tracts, $90,000.00 (11-18-21)

