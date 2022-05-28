Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 19:

Aleppo Township

James C. Herold, et ux., to Herold Base Camp LLC, 2 Tracts, $136,210.80 (5-16-22)

James C. Herold, et ux., to Herold South Slope LLC, 85 Acres, $27,315.60 (5-16-22)

Cumberland Township

Rose A. Heitger, et al., to Savanna A. Hitt, Lots 99-100 in Cumberland Village Plan, $85,000.00 (5-16-22)

John C. Olnick to Meyer Family Properties LLC, 167.6641 Acres, O&G, Minerals, $41,916.02 (5-16-22)

Dunkard Township

Hannah L. Dingle to Richard Heinzelman, Lot 69 in Bobtown, $95,000.00 (5-12-22)

Theresa Metcalf aka Theresa Malinsky to Haley Diehl, Lot 21 in Bobtown, $18,000.00 (5-13-22)

Franklin Township

MLJ Holdings LLC to Levine’s Iron and Metal Inc., et ux., 2 Tracts, $300,000.00 (5-12-22)

Morris Levine Enterprises Inc. to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc., et ux., Lots, $50,000.00 (5-12-22)

Freeport and Springhill Townships

Mary Kay Milliken aka Mary Kathryn Milliken aka Mary Kay Schupbach, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 49.0393 Acres, $5,108.27 (5-16-22)

Morgan Township

Albert P. Campbell to Robert Hopes, Lot 14 in Mather, $50,000.00 (5-11-22)

Susan R. Cobert A/K/A Susan R. Smith to Beth A. Weaver, Lot 32 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $51,102.00 (5-11-22)

Morris Township

Barry J. Blum to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Int., $6,981.46 (5-16-22)

Springhill Township

Nellie L. French to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-13-22)

Carol Hathaway to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $700.00 (5-13-22)

Linda Shriver to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $700.00 (5-13-22)

Wayne Township

Marvin L. Cumberledge, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $9,895.73 (5-12-22)

Whiteley and Perry Townships

James A. Foster, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 3.225667 Acres, O&G, $19,354.00 (5-12-22)

