The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 19:
Aleppo Township
James C. Herold, et ux., to Herold Base Camp LLC, 2 Tracts, $136,210.80 (5-16-22)
James C. Herold, et ux., to Herold South Slope LLC, 85 Acres, $27,315.60 (5-16-22)
Cumberland Township
Rose A. Heitger, et al., to Savanna A. Hitt, Lots 99-100 in Cumberland Village Plan, $85,000.00 (5-16-22)
John C. Olnick to Meyer Family Properties LLC, 167.6641 Acres, O&G, Minerals, $41,916.02 (5-16-22)
Dunkard Township
Hannah L. Dingle to Richard Heinzelman, Lot 69 in Bobtown, $95,000.00 (5-12-22)
Theresa Metcalf aka Theresa Malinsky to Haley Diehl, Lot 21 in Bobtown, $18,000.00 (5-13-22)
Franklin Township
MLJ Holdings LLC to Levine’s Iron and Metal Inc., et ux., 2 Tracts, $300,000.00 (5-12-22)
Morris Levine Enterprises Inc. to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc., et ux., Lots, $50,000.00 (5-12-22)
Freeport and Springhill Townships
Mary Kay Milliken aka Mary Kathryn Milliken aka Mary Kay Schupbach, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 49.0393 Acres, $5,108.27 (5-16-22)
Morgan Township
Albert P. Campbell to Robert Hopes, Lot 14 in Mather, $50,000.00 (5-11-22)
Susan R. Cobert A/K/A Susan R. Smith to Beth A. Weaver, Lot 32 in Teegarden Homes Plan, $51,102.00 (5-11-22)
Morris Township
Barry J. Blum to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.722 Acres, O&G, Und. ¼ Int., $6,981.46 (5-16-22)
Springhill Township
Nellie L. French to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-13-22)
Carol Hathaway to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $700.00 (5-13-22)
Linda Shriver to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $700.00 (5-13-22)
Wayne Township
Marvin L. Cumberledge, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $9,895.73 (5-12-22)
Whiteley and Perry Townships
James A. Foster, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 3.225667 Acres, O&G, $19,354.00 (5-12-22)