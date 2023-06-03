The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 25.
Cumberland Township
Zigmond S. Bokat Estate, et al., to TWPLUS LLC, Lot 18, Cumberland Village Plan, $25,000.00 (5-17-23)
Brian Steinmiller, et ux., to Raymond H. Hamilton, Sr., Lot 1, Nemacolin Plan, $150.00 (5-23-23)
Dunkard Township
Melodi S. Humbert to Michael D. Adams, et ux., Lot 159, Bobtown, $49,209.30 (5-19-23)
Franklin Township
Courtney Chedester aka Courtney Schwartz, et ux., to James W. Kirk, et ux., Lot 13, Section A, Crescent Hills Plan, $237,500.00 (5-17-23)
Monongahela Township
David R. Riggleman, et ux., to Kara A. Stewart, et ux., Lot 26, Parcel C Plan, $76,000.00 (5-23-23)
Perry Township
Kenneth G. Stoneking, et ux., to Derek Stickles, 2 Tracts, $70,500.00 (5-19-23)
VES Land LLC to HR4 Minerals LLC, 72 Acres, Minerals, $62,620.00 (5-23-23)
Rices Landing Borough
Travis C. Stilwell, et ux., to Cassie E. Teagarden, 2 Tracts, $65,000.00 (5-22-23)
Richhill Township
Lisa A. Ball to The Mineral Company, et ux., 60.544 Acres, O&G, $4,923.88 (5-19-23)
Waynesburg Borough
John N. Hartley, et ux., to Nathan Chadwick, 2 Lots, $30,000.00 (5-19-23)
Roger D. Hall to Dante D. Sarra, Lot, $125,000.00 (5-23-23)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 11.
Aleppo Township
Hollee R. Merrell to EQT Production Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $1,624.21 (5-9-23)
Center Township
Ralph Tharp by TCB, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $900.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Broomfield to Sandy Creek Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,500.00 (5-8-23)
Cumberland Township
Michelle Mayo by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
David C. Keys by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 33, Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-3-23)
David C. Keys by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 13 Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 12 Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Edward Beck by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 46, Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-3-23)
James R. Hennen by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michelle Mayo by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Blk 5, Hathaway Addition, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Wendy Byrne by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 257, Crucible, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
J.D. Renner by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Susie Romesburg by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Susie Romesburg by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 1 Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-3-23)
J D Renner by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 7 Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-3-23)
J D Renner by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 10 Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-3-23)
P4001402002RSVLTB003 Trust by TCB, et ux., to Rhonda R. Stewart, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Gregory A. Walters by TCB, et ux., to Rhonda R. Stewart, Tax Claim, Lot 263, Nemacolin, $600.00 (5-4-23)
John J. Moschetta by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Elize Eugene Lavery Jr by TCB, et ux., to Lizza Flener, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Robert A. Harding by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Renner Plan, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Brian Depue by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Kristian Jensen by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, Nemacolin, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Kristian Jensen by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, Nemacolin, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Kristian Jensen by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, Nemacolin, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Violet M. Whipkey Estate, et ux., to Shirl W. Jacobs, Lot, 203, Nemacolin, $16,000.00 (5-4-23)
Glenn R. Tennant Jr by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, 256, Nemacolin, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Helen Demchak by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Issac Lilley Jr by TCB, to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Andrew A. Morris III by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
John J. Moschetta by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
John J. Moschetta by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Dunkard Township
Mapel Sterling Coal Co by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Mapel Sterling Coal Co by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Franklin Township
Marjorie Orndoff to Tyler Orndoff, 2.54 Acres, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Christopher A. Stanko Byrne by TCB, et ux., to Chase Howard, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Eldon S. Christopher by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
John C. Rice by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Beth A. Brummage to New Leaf Property Development LLC, Lots 10-12, Ivan Morris Plan, $150,000.00 (5-5-23)
Freeport Township
Brandon Debolt by TCB, et ux., to Roger K. O’Neil, et ux., Tax Claim, Tract, $500.00 (5-4-23)
John Peraldo by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Tract, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Jefferson Township
Anthony Mrs Comer by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Thomas G. Watson by TCB, et ux., to David Treczak, Tax Claim, Lot, $600.00 (5-4-23)
Electric & Machine Co by TCB, et ux., to Thomas E. Goughenour, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Russell P. Kehoe by TCB, et ux., to Thomas E. Goughenour, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Monongahela Township
Helen Minor by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Norman G. Cunningham, IV by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Lot 41, Poland Plan, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Rikk T. Walters to Leland Gallatin, Lot 12 Poland Plan, $2,000.00 (5-8-23)
Morgan Township
Robert D. Hopes by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot 704, $500.00 (5-4-23)
John C. Rice by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Morris Township
Betty J. Hull to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 3.543 Acres, $220,000.00 (5-3-23)
Perry Township
Mountaineer Timber Company to Daniel M. Wilson, 3 Acres, $3,000.00 (5-5-23)
Christopher E. Demidovich A/K/A Christopher Demidovich, et ux., to AMP V LP, 15.30 Acres, O&G, $44,800.00 (5-8-23)
Rices Landing Borough
Harry S. Smith by TCB, et ux., to Dennis M. Makel, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-3-23)
Cecelia Nichols by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Cecelia Nichols by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Richhill Township
Michael Brice Ferg Family Trust by TCB, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC,
Tax Claim, 16.08 Acres, Coal, Und. 1/6 Interest, $9,000.00 (5-3-23)
Springhill Township
Mark E. McVicker, et al., to Coombs Resources Corporation, 3 Tracts, $267,500.00 (5-4-23)
Randall W. Yoss by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Tract, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Lisbeth Joyce Berdine to EQT Production Company, Tract, O&G, $1,406.25 (5-9-23)
Wayne Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Hershel M. Rutan, III, et ux., 2 Tracts, $30,880.00 (5-3-23)
Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, to DUC Hunter LLC, 70.775 Acres, O&G, $42,686.17 (5-3-23)
David N. Adams by TCB, et al., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, 99 Acres, Coal, ½ Interest, $500.00 (5-3-23)
S. C. Mrs Brock by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500.00 (5-3-23)
William F Scott by TCB, et al., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500.00 (5-3-23)
William T. Cumberledge by TCB, et ux., to Betty I Wise, Tax Claim, Lot 4, Hoy Plan, Chestnut, $500.00 (5-4-23)
Douglas D. Tennant, et ux., to Kayla M. Springer, 2.286 Acres, $104,000.00 (5-5-23)
Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 8.84688 Acres, O&G, $85,372.39 (5-9-23)
Waynesburg Borough
J K Willlison Jr by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot 40, Huffman, Dub Div., $500.00 (5-4-23)
Whiteley Township
David G. Church by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $2,500.00 (5-3-23)
Waynesburg College by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500.00 (5-3-23)
