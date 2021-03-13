The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 11:
Center Township
Harold W. Thistle, Jr., et ux., to Steven T. Ashcraft, et ux., 98.137 Acres, $400,000.00 (3-5-21)
Cumberland Township
Adam M. Lewis to CFJ Property Holding LLC, 103 Acres, O&G, $93,127.50 (3-3-21)
Cumberland, Jefferson and
Dunkard Township
Nakia Pavone, et ux., to Thomas Horner, III, .275 Acre, $17,000.00 (3-5-21)
Richard A. Smith, et ux., to Alan Adolph Thomay, et ux., 20 Acres, $920,000.00 (3-9-21)
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington Townships
Merlin Neely, Sr., to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 28 Tracts, O&G, $76,044.86 (3-3-21)
Freeport, Springhill , Gray and Richhill Townships
HYE Royalty Company to Island Resources, Tracts, O&G, $7,750.00 (3-8-21)
Jefferson and
Monongahela Township
Richard A. Buttermore to Michael J. Rumble, Lot 10, $100.00 (3-5-21)
Morris Township
Stefani G. Cowan A/K/A Stefani C. Minnear to Horizon Resources III, LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $9,263.25 (3-9-21)
Perry Township
Martha Anderson Estate, et ux., to Christopher Knight, et ux., Tract, $44,000.00 (3-3-21)
Rices Landing Borough
Diana Marple A/K/A Diana L. Blair to Robert M. Cain, 8 Lots, $25,000.00 (3-8-21)
Richhill Township
Thomas R. Gray to VES Land LLC, et ux., 42.325 Acres, O&G, $30,568.00 (3-8-21)
Lahanza LLC to Michael Douglas Zavada, et al., 3 Tracts, $60,000.00 (3-9-21)
Springhill Township
Jack B. Cooper, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II, LLC, 103 Acres, O&G, $93,127.50 (3-3-21)
Annabele C. Shunk, et ux., to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, 137.223 Acres, O&G, $19,083.90 (3-9-21)
Washington Township
Board of Trustees for the Protestant Episco, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., Tract, Coal, $30,000.00 (3-5-21)
Wayne Township
Dolly Wine to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,614.72 (3-8-21)
Waynesburg Borough
William P. Thomas Jr., Estate, et al., to Fred Grable, Sr., et ux., Lots 61& 63 in Illig Addition, $169,900.00 (3-4-21)
Whiteley Township
Shawn T. Grushecky, et ux., to Greylock Production LLC, Lot, $400,000.00 (3-5-21)