The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 20.
Aleppo and Freeport Townships
Alberta Fulford to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $16,416.00 (1-18-22)
Cumberland Township
Diana L. Kerr to Carl Lee Sanner, II., et ux., 4.3345 Acres, $109,000.00 (1-13-22)
Dunkard Township
Alex J. Mikalik, et ux., to Paul J. Cronin, et ux., 1 Acre, $2,500.00 (1-18-22)
Franklin Township
Barbara J. Shultz to Paul R. Kraft, et ux., .344 Acre, $245,000.00 (1-13-22)
Jackson Township
Jennifer L. Lippencott, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 168 Acres, $120,000.00 (1-18-22)
Morgan Township
Judy I. Dulaney Estate, et ux., to Christian Tyler Dulaney, et ux., Lot 3 in Hefferin Subdivision Plan, $154,000.00 (1-12-22)
Morris Township
Harold P. Kraft, et ux., to AMP IV LP, 3.412 Acres, O&G, $42,650.00 (1-13-22)
Perry Township
Ryan A. Adams, et ux., to Taylor Phillips, 2 Tracts, $142,000.00 (1-14-22)
Raymond L. Kerns, et ux., to Jeffrey S. Lyons, et ux., 1.248 Acres, $35,501.00 (1-14-22)
Springhill Township
Danny L. Hixenbaugh, et al., to VES Land LLC, et ux., 326.9625 Acres, O&G, $19,836.00 (1-18-22)
Pure Bred Holdings LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 88.370 Acres, $56,592.00 (1-18-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Christopher P. Jones, et ux., to Louis Dayich, Lot, $50,000.00 (1-13-22)