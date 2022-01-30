Greene County deed transfers

 

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 20.

Aleppo and Freeport Townships

Alberta Fulford to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, 3 Tracts, O&G, $16,416.00 (1-18-22)

Cumberland Township

Diana L. Kerr to Carl Lee Sanner, II., et ux., 4.3345 Acres, $109,000.00 (1-13-22)

Dunkard Township

Alex J. Mikalik, et ux., to Paul J. Cronin, et ux., 1 Acre, $2,500.00 (1-18-22)

Franklin Township

Barbara J. Shultz to Paul R. Kraft, et ux., .344 Acre, $245,000.00 (1-13-22)

Jackson Township

Jennifer L. Lippencott, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 168 Acres, $120,000.00 (1-18-22)

Morgan Township

Judy I. Dulaney Estate, et ux., to Christian Tyler Dulaney, et ux., Lot 3 in Hefferin Subdivision Plan, $154,000.00 (1-12-22)

Morris Township

Harold P. Kraft, et ux., to AMP IV LP, 3.412 Acres, O&G, $42,650.00 (1-13-22)

Perry Township

Ryan A. Adams, et ux., to Taylor Phillips, 2 Tracts, $142,000.00 (1-14-22)

Raymond L. Kerns, et ux., to Jeffrey S. Lyons, et ux., 1.248 Acres, $35,501.00 (1-14-22)

Springhill Township

Danny L. Hixenbaugh, et al., to VES Land LLC, et ux., 326.9625 Acres, O&G, $19,836.00 (1-18-22)

Pure Bred Holdings LLC to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 88.370 Acres, $56,592.00 (1-18-22)

Waynesburg Borough

Christopher P. Jones, et ux., to Louis Dayich, Lot, $50,000.00 (1-13-22)

