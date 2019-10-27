Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 17:

Cumberland Township

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to 2019 Castle LLC, Lot 171 in Nemacolin, $3,800.00 (10-16-19)

Mohr Farm Trust, et al., to Greylock Pipeline LLC, 250.72 Acres, R/W, $182,280.00 (10-16-19)

Dunkard Township

MEPCO LLC to Lucky Us Holdings LLC, 12.14 Acres, $260,000.00 (10-15-19)

Jackson Township

Kenneth Gary Himelrick, et al., to Pennmarc Resources III LLC, 110.7 Acres, O&G, 1/10th Interest, $116,235.00 (10-15-19)

Jefferson Borough

David L. Hopkins Estate, et al., to Richard O. Phillips, Tract, $110,000.00 (10-16-19)

Jefferson Township

Dennis Russell Roberts, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 2.03 Acres, O&G, $1,540.00 (10-15-19)

Joshua Kosko, et al., to Dean E. Hodgdon, Jr., Lots 32-33 in South Clarksville Plan, $101,000.000 (10-17-19)

Monongahela Township

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to ACM Prime Alamosa REO LLC, .1897 Acre, $40,432.00

Perry Township

Albert J. Kappes, III, et al., to BETA Energy Partners LLC, 90.847 Acres, O&G, $42,585.00 (10-15-19)

Springhill Township

Jeffrey H. Cunningham, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 28.283 Acres, O&G, $10,000.00 (10-15-19)

Washington Township

Doris S. Glick to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $5,904.00 (10-11-19)

Marion S. Streater to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $9,840.00 (10-11-19)

Elizabeth A. Swingle, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,952.00 (10-11-19)

Susan L. Podgor, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,952.00 (10-11-19)

Bannie S. Cockerham to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,624.00 (10-11-19)

Willa K. Porter to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,624.00 (10-11-19)

Lisa S. Clay to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,624.00 (10-11-19)

Robert R. Swingle, Jr., et al., JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $14,760.00 (10-17-19)

Christopher J. Hall, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $615.00 John W. Hall to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $615.00 Dewey D. Hall, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,230.00 (10-17-19)

