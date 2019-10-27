The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 17:
Cumberland Township
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to 2019 Castle LLC, Lot 171 in Nemacolin, $3,800.00 (10-16-19)
Mohr Farm Trust, et al., to Greylock Pipeline LLC, 250.72 Acres, R/W, $182,280.00 (10-16-19)
Dunkard Township
MEPCO LLC to Lucky Us Holdings LLC, 12.14 Acres, $260,000.00 (10-15-19)
Jackson Township
Kenneth Gary Himelrick, et al., to Pennmarc Resources III LLC, 110.7 Acres, O&G, 1/10th Interest, $116,235.00 (10-15-19)
Jefferson Borough
David L. Hopkins Estate, et al., to Richard O. Phillips, Tract, $110,000.00 (10-16-19)
Jefferson Township
Dennis Russell Roberts, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 2.03 Acres, O&G, $1,540.00 (10-15-19)
Joshua Kosko, et al., to Dean E. Hodgdon, Jr., Lots 32-33 in South Clarksville Plan, $101,000.000 (10-17-19)
Monongahela Township
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to ACM Prime Alamosa REO LLC, .1897 Acre, $40,432.00
Perry Township
Albert J. Kappes, III, et al., to BETA Energy Partners LLC, 90.847 Acres, O&G, $42,585.00 (10-15-19)
Springhill Township
Jeffrey H. Cunningham, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 28.283 Acres, O&G, $10,000.00 (10-15-19)
Washington Township
Doris S. Glick to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $5,904.00 (10-11-19)
Marion S. Streater to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $9,840.00 (10-11-19)
Elizabeth A. Swingle, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,952.00 (10-11-19)
Susan L. Podgor, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,952.00 (10-11-19)
Bannie S. Cockerham to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,624.00 (10-11-19)
Willa K. Porter to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,624.00 (10-11-19)
Lisa S. Clay to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $2,624.00 (10-11-19)
Robert R. Swingle, Jr., et al., JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $14,760.00 (10-17-19)
Christopher J. Hall, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $615.00 John W. Hall to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $615.00 Dewey D. Hall, et ux., to JJK Mineral Co. II LLC, 236.173125 Acres, O&G, $1,230.00 (10-17-19)