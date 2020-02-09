The following property transfers were recorded the week of Jan. 23 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo Township
Patsy G. Bell by TCB, et al., to Leonard George, et ux., 14.300 Acres, $3,000.00 (1-17-20)
Cumberland Township
Nicole E. Hilling to Jessica A. Huggins, 2 Lots $20,000.00 (1-21-20)
Jacob Lee Kennedy to Christopher Damon Eisiminger, et al., Lot 255 & Garage Lot 139 in Nemacolin, $3,750.00 (1-21-20)
Kellena R. Barkley, et ux., to Janice J. Gottschalk, Lots 212-213 in John Baily Plan, $24,500.00 (1-22-20)
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Malinosky Properties LLC, Lot, $75,000.00 (1-22-20)
Dunkard Township
Potomac Mineral Group LLC to Chevron Appalachia LLC, 119.9 Acres, O&G, $199,830.00 (1- 23-20)
Freeport Township
Michael Ashcraft to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC, et al., 65.40 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (1-17-20)
David E. Piper by TCB, et al., to Joseph John II, 1 Acre, $8,951.29, (1-17-20)
Gilmore Township
Kenneth E. Gray by TCB, et al., to Michael Wise, 28.300 Acres, $37,000.00 (1-17-20)
Greene Township
L G Lonestar LLLP to Chevron Appalachia LLC, 237 Acres, O&G, $160,000.00 (1-23-20)
Jefferson Township
Kelsey Ryane McCollum to Gregory Ryan Kerr, 2 Tracts, $44,730.00 (1-21-20)
Monongahela Township
Rebecca Barclay by TCB, et al., to Alexander Shuppe, 6.300 Acres, $2,600.00 (1-17-20)
Valerie F. Burchianti, et al., to William L. Kovach, 35.480 Acres, $5,000.00 (1-21-20)
William L. Kovach to Valerie F. Burchianti, et al., 74.22 Acres, $5,000.00 (1-21-20)
Waynesburg Borough
Brian Bundy, et ux., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lot, $44,000.00 (1-17-20)
Betty Duvall by TCB, et al., to Trakken Properties LLC, .090 Acre, $2,722.81 (1-17-20)