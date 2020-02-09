Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of Jan. 23 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Aleppo Township

Patsy G. Bell by TCB, et al., to Leonard George, et ux., 14.300 Acres, $3,000.00 (1-17-20)

Cumberland Township

Nicole E. Hilling to Jessica A. Huggins, 2 Lots $20,000.00 (1-21-20)

Jacob Lee Kennedy to Christopher Damon Eisiminger, et al., Lot 255 & Garage Lot 139 in Nemacolin, $3,750.00 (1-21-20)

Kellena R. Barkley, et ux., to Janice J. Gottschalk, Lots 212-213 in John Baily Plan, $24,500.00 (1-22-20)

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Malinosky Properties LLC, Lot, $75,000.00 (1-22-20)

Dunkard Township

Potomac Mineral Group LLC to Chevron Appalachia LLC, 119.9 Acres, O&G, $199,830.00 (1- 23-20)

Freeport Township

Michael Ashcraft to Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings LLC, et al., 65.40 Acres, O&G, $4,000.00 (1-17-20)

David E. Piper by TCB, et al., to Joseph John II, 1 Acre, $8,951.29, (1-17-20)

Gilmore Township

Kenneth E. Gray by TCB, et al., to Michael Wise, 28.300 Acres, $37,000.00 (1-17-20)

Greene Township

L G Lonestar LLLP to Chevron Appalachia LLC, 237 Acres, O&G, $160,000.00 (1-23-20)

Jefferson Township

Kelsey Ryane McCollum to Gregory Ryan Kerr, 2 Tracts, $44,730.00 (1-21-20)

Monongahela Township

Rebecca Barclay by TCB, et al., to Alexander Shuppe, 6.300 Acres, $2,600.00 (1-17-20)

Valerie F. Burchianti, et al., to William L. Kovach, 35.480 Acres, $5,000.00 (1-21-20)

William L. Kovach to Valerie F. Burchianti, et al., 74.22 Acres, $5,000.00 (1-21-20)

Waynesburg Borough

Brian Bundy, et ux., to JB Real Estate Resources INC, Lot, $44,000.00 (1-17-20)

Betty Duvall by TCB, et al., to Trakken Properties LLC, .090 Acre, $2,722.81 (1-17-20)

