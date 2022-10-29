The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 20.
Aleppo Township
Edward R. Jackman to EQT Production Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $1,826.66 (10-18-22)
Aleppo, Freeport and Springhill Townships
Virginia N. Ruffing to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $490,760.81 (10-12-22)
Center and Wayne Townships
John Allen Wells, Jr., et ux., to Franklin S. Straight, et ux., 3 Tracts, $385,000.00 (10-12-22)
Cumberland Township
Philip L. Gideon to Lauren Riley, 1.0926 Acres, $174,900.00 (10-12-22)
Valerie F. Burchianti, et ux., to Ivan W. Robinson, III, .534 Acre, $500.00 (10-13-22)
James J. Matis, et ux., to Todd M. Ely, 22.523 Acres, $285,000.00 (10-13-22)
William R. Knight to Carla Wasko, et ux., Tract, $180,000.00 (10-14-22)
Dunkard Township
Roseann Rose to Brandyn F. Schaum, et ux., 2 Acres, $232,000.00 (10-14-22)
Franklin Township
Phillip A. Peters, et ux., to Adam Knight, Lot, East End Plan, $170,000.00 (10-12-22)
Lance W. Phaturos, et ux., to Caitlin Ann Marton, et ux., Lot 91, Bonar Plan, $177,500.00 (10-13-22)
Kirt P. Wilson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 55.407 Acres, O&G, $8,046.33 (10-13-22)
Zachary C. Sargent, et ux., to Gary L. Zupper, Jr., Lot, $260,000.00 (10-14-22)
Louise Baldauf, to The Mineral Company, et ux., 146.118 Acres, O&G, $5,616.57 (10-18-22)
Rebecca L. Reese to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $26,496.00 (10-18-22)
Elizabeth A. Hook to Zachary C. Sargent, et ux., 2 Tracts, $325,000.00 (10-18-22)
Freeport Township
Troy M. Ruditis to The Mineral Company, et ux., 102.24 Acres, O&G, $30,672.00 (10-18-22)
Gilmore Township
Frank Grim, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 57 Acres, O&G, $12,989.36 (10-12-22)
Bernard L. Crawford, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,260.00 (10-12-22)
Tomothy L. Fretts, et ux., to Equitrans LP, R/W, $72,208.00 (10-18-22)
Greene Township
Richard A. Clark Estate, et ux., to Joseph F. John, 110.437 Acres, $300,000.00 (10-14-22)
Jackson Township
Pamela Jane Lahew Clark to Kesterson Real Estate LLC, 58.7695 Acres, $17,600.00 (10-13-22)
William J. Keener, et ux., to Kesterson Real Estate LLC, 7 Acres, $10,500.00 (10-13-22)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Thomas R. Reed, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $3,012.23 (10-12-22)
Michael Nelson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 92.01 Acres, O&G, $13,144.28 (10-13-22)
Jefferson Township
Dawn R. Murray, et al., to Susan R. Cobert, Lot 49, Braden Farm Plan, $119,000.00 (10-13-22)
Morgan Township
Kristina M. Royer, et ux., to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 1.5 Acres, $35,000.00 (10-13-22)
Jerry L. Davis, et ux., to David B. Johnson, 2.5 Acres, $299,900.00 (10-18-22)
Tesla N. London to Michelle A. Clemens, et ux., .71 Acre, $80,000.00 (10-18-22)
Richhill Township
Terry A. Griffith to EQT Production Company, 7 Tracts, O&G, $1,206.83 (10-12-22)
Josephine M. Griffith by Attorney-In-Fact, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 7 Tracts, O&G, $3,620.48 (10-12-22)
Frank P. Lushen, et ux., to R. Ryan Mooney, et ux., 2 Tracts, $172,500.00 (10-12-22)
Marilyn Martin to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (10-18-22)
Springhill Township
Wilma Marie Morris to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $51,561.97 (10-12-22)
Robert G. Kimble, Jr., et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,977.90 (10-12-22)
Mary Liann Hickman A/K/A M. Luann Hickman to Sandhill Royalty LP, Tracts, O&G, $1,550.00 (10-17-22)
Harriette J. Habern, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94 Acres, O&G, $2,217.98 (10-18-22)
Darlene Farley Suhy, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $5,497.12 (10-18-22)
Kay Lou Blair, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $5,866.22 (10-18-22)
Wayne Township
Pamela P. Barrow, et ux., to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $28,000.00 (10-13-22)
H. Victor Penn to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $28,000.00 (10-13-22)
Ronald E. Eddy to EQT Production Company, 1.03 Acres, O&G, $1,248.28 (10-18-22)
Waynesburg Borough
David A. Bedilion, et ux., to David D. Areford, 2 Lots, $63,816.60 (10-12-22)
Whiteley Township
Anna Marie Rethage Estate aka Anna M. Rethage Estate, et ux., to Michael P. Phillips, et ux., 44.2396 Acres, $100,000.00 (10-13-22)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.