The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 28.
Aleppo Township
Michael G. Cenci Estate, et al., to Edward J. Moses, Jr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $515,000.00 (7-21-22)
Richard G. Baker, Jr, et ux., to Robert Thomas Richards, Tract, $369,000.00 (7-25-22)
Carmichaels Borough
Sandra A. Matyk, et ux., to Matthew Safreed, 2 Lots, $137,000.00 (7-26-22)
Cumberland Township
John Konkus Jr, et ux., to Cindy R Miller, et ux., 1.087 Acres, $150,000.00 (7-21-22)
Jeffrey C. Hathaway to Calvin Cox, Lots 43 & 44, Hartley Plan, $7,390.00 (7-25-22)
Dunkard Township
Thomas P. Stockdale, et ux., to John Skowyra, et ux., 4.0362 Acres, $405,000.00 (7-20-22)
Franklin Township
Jessie L. Rinehart Jr Estate aka Jesse L Rinehart Estate, et al., to Kari Resources L P, .700 Acre, $250,000.00 (7-21-22)
Scott J. Throckmorton, et ux., to John E Allison, et ux., 1.882 Acres, $279,900.00 (7-21-22)
Franklin, Jefferson, Cumberland and Monongahela Townships
Equitrans LP to Peoples Natural Gas Company LLC, $108,271.10 (7-25-22)
Franklin and Washington Townships
William H. Reese to DMQ LLC, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $40,057.10 (7-20-22)
Freeport Township
Michael D. Snider, et ux., to DUC Hunter LLC, 79.8 Acres, O&G, $25,000.00 (7-21-22)
Denis-James J Downey Jr. to Michael N. Simms, et ux., 71.407 Acres, $105,500.00 (7-22-22)
Mary Lou Mitchell to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 77 Acres, O&G, $24,254.96 (7-26-22)
Gilmore Township
Nancy L. Esposito to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (7-20-22)
Louann Lyons, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (7-20-22)
Cindy Darlene Snow to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (7-20-22)
Minnie D. Roupe to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $7,664.83 (7-20-22)
Catherine Sue Lyons, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (7-20-22)
Ruth Marie Marrie, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (7-20-22)
Diana Lynn Simpson, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $1,500.00 (7-20-22)
Jefferson Borough
Shirley Boord, et al., to Richard A. Lawrence, et ux., .5432 Acre, $19,012.13 (7-22-22)
Jefferson Township
Mark E. Behm to Robert Dehaas, et ux., Lots, $239,500.00 (7-20-22)
Morgan Township
Glenn E. Adamson, Jr, et ux., to Russell Adamson, et ux., 17.2 Acres, $25,000.00 (7-25-22)
Morris Township
Melinda Roberts, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, et ux., 122.74 Acres, $820,000.00 (7-26-22)
Richhill Township
Kevin G. Jackson, et ux., to JCTB Holdings LLC, 105 Acres, $114,600.00 (7-26-22)
Wayne Township
Timothy J. Flack to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 70.775 Acres, O&G, $460,037.50 (7-26-22)
Waynesburg Borough
Dustin James Dunn Estate, et ux., to Kerry L. Palmer, 2 Lots, $62,002.72 (7-25-22)
Whiteley Township
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Marshall Ebeling, et ux., 2 Tracts, $259,000.00 (7-22-22)
