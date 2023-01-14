The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 5.
Aleppo Township
Aleppo Township
Price A. Cheek, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 2 Acres, $380,000.00 (12-29-22)
MMA Mineral Group LLC to Arnold Ira Phillips, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $56,940.00 (1-3-23)
Cumberland Township
Brian Steinmiller to Brittany Reggetz, Lots, 325 & 326, Nemacolin Plan, $63,000.00 (12-29-22)
Joseph L. Piper, et ux., to Colten Kreckle, Tract, $224,000.00 (12-29-22)
Freeport Township
Amanda L. Enkelmann to Taurus Royalty LLC, 87.748 Acres, O&G, $10,000.00 (1-3-23)
Jackson Township
Par City Holdings II LP to Eternal Energy, LP, et al., 120.86 Acres, O&G, Und. 40% Interest, $55,093.60 (1-3-23)
Par City Holdings II LP to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, 120.86 Acres, O&G, $82,640.41 (1-3-23)
Morris Township
Renee L. Canmer aka Renee L. Wkulik to Matthew J. Gray, Lot, Village of Nineveh, $65,000.00 (12-29-22)
Perry Township
Chad Jeffrey Hahn to Lloyd A. King, 146.227 Acres, $20,000.00 (1-3-23)
Skye Marie Metheny to Lloyd A. King, 146.227 Acres, $20,000.00 (1-3-23)
