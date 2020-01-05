The following property transfers were recorded the week of Dec. 12 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:
Aleppo and Jackson Township
Stephen J. Creighton to Derrik Courtwright, 65.15 Acres, $212,000.00 (12-11-19)
Center Township
Kentor Inc. to Green Acres Unlimited LLC, 190.473 Acres, $103,712.00 (12-11-19)
Cumberland Township
Florency B. Commons by Plenary Guardian, et al., to Venus B. Hanlin, Lot in Hathaway Addition, $157,000.00 (12-6-19)
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Eva Marie Popielarczyk, Lot 319 in Crucible, $8,000.00 (12-10-19)
Margaret Ann Rodrigues, et ux., to Matthew Myers, 1.3689 Acres, $8,000.00 (12-12-19)
Franklin Township
Barbara Helmeci, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 37.64 Acres, O&G, $80,000.00 (12- 9-19)
Robert A. Young, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 37.64 Acres, O&G, $80,000.00 (12- 9-19)
Gilmore Township
Rock Creek Royalty LLC to Coleman Wolsey LLC, et al., 86 Acres, O&G, $99.00 (12-9-19)
Greene Township
Judith Gale Dalton Saurborn to VES Land LLC, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $5,609.46 (12-6-19)
Jane Brand John, et al., to VES Land, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $5,250.00 (12-9-19)
Greensboro Borough
Washington Presbytery, et al., to Jeff Hawk, Lot, $28,000.00 (12-12-19)
Jackson and Gilmore Townships
Rock Creek Royalty LLC to Coleman Wolsey LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $99.00 (12-9-19)
Jefferson Township
Rices Landing DPP V LLC to Mattru Partnership NO 4, Tract, $1,346,750.00 (12-10-19)
Monongahela Township
Ellen M. White Estate, et al., to Big River Holdings LLC, 3 Tracts, $100,000.00 (12-12-19)
Richhill Township
Sheri Hoy to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $4,166.66 (12-9-19)
James Jeffrey Hoy, et al., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $4,166.66 (12-9- 19)