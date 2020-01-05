Greene County deed transfers
The following property transfers were recorded the week of Dec. 12 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds:

Aleppo and Jackson Township

Stephen J. Creighton to Derrik Courtwright, 65.15 Acres, $212,000.00 (12-11-19)

Center Township

Kentor Inc. to Green Acres Unlimited LLC, 190.473 Acres, $103,712.00 (12-11-19)

Cumberland Township

Florency B. Commons by Plenary Guardian, et al., to Venus B. Hanlin, Lot in Hathaway Addition, $157,000.00 (12-6-19)

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Eva Marie Popielarczyk, Lot 319 in Crucible, $8,000.00 (12-10-19)

Margaret Ann Rodrigues, et ux., to Matthew Myers, 1.3689 Acres, $8,000.00 (12-12-19)

Franklin Township

Barbara Helmeci, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 37.64 Acres, O&G, $80,000.00 (12- 9-19)

Robert A. Young, et ux., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 37.64 Acres, O&G, $80,000.00 (12- 9-19)

Gilmore Township

Rock Creek Royalty LLC to Coleman Wolsey LLC, et al., 86 Acres, O&G, $99.00 (12-9-19)

Greene Township

Judith Gale Dalton Saurborn to VES Land LLC, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $5,609.46 (12-6-19)

Jane Brand John, et al., to VES Land, et al., 104.71 Acres, O&G, $5,250.00 (12-9-19)

Greensboro Borough

Washington Presbytery, et al., to Jeff Hawk, Lot, $28,000.00 (12-12-19)

Jackson and Gilmore Townships

Rock Creek Royalty LLC to Coleman Wolsey LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $99.00 (12-9-19)

Jefferson Township

Rices Landing DPP V LLC to Mattru Partnership NO 4, Tract, $1,346,750.00 (12-10-19)

Monongahela Township

Ellen M. White Estate, et al., to Big River Holdings LLC, 3 Tracts, $100,000.00 (12-12-19)

Richhill Township

Sheri Hoy to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $4,166.66 (12-9-19)

James Jeffrey Hoy, et al., to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 70.4 Acres, O&G, $4,166.66 (12-9- 19)

